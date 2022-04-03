Spring Gameday Thread, #19: D-backs vs. Reds

D-backs line-up

Jake McCarthy, CF Carson Kelly, C David Peralta, LF Christian Walker, 1B Pavin Smith, RF Matt Davidson, 3B Seth Beer, DH Jake Hager, 2B Geraldo Perdomo, SS

+ RHP Corbin Martin, RHP Ian Kennedy, LHP Oliver Perez, LHP Joe Mantiply, RHP Noe Ramirez, RHP J.B. Wendelken

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made 3 roster moves and have 34 players in camp (including injured list players).

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

OF Braden Bishop

INF Matt Davidson

C Juan Graterol

Davidson is the one who seemed like he had most chances of making the Opening Day roster. Oddly, he still seems to be in the starting line-up this afternoon. Oh, well: whatever. Otherwise, this look like it might be somewhat close to a starting line-up, except with Ketel Marte at second. We’ll also have to see what happens at center. It has been notable how Jordan Luplow seems to have been the only off-season addition to the outfield, and he’s now on the injured list. Loos like internal options will be used. Recap might be a bit late on this one, as we’re off to the circus this afternoon. Yes, the circus. Never say life is boring!