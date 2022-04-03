MLB Pipeline has released their farm system rankings, placing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 4th spot. Only the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, and Tampa Bay Rays systems were ranked higher than the D-backs. Throughout 2021, the system was ranked 9th before, during, and after the season but has seen a sizeable jump to 4th. Overall the team has 4 prospects that place in their Top 100: OF Alek Thomas (#18), OF Corbin Carroll (#19), SS Jordan Lawlar (#23), and LHP Blake Walston (#99).

Here’s what they had to say about the D-backs system:

“After sitting at No. 9 on this list for three straight rankings, the D-backs have vaulted into the top five. Arizona has strung together some good Drafts over the past couple seasons and the future is starting to look a bit brighter in the desert. With Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll atop the list, it’s easy to get excited about the future outfield. The deep system also features several intriguing pitching talents, including five among its top 10 prospects. The D-backs have also been able to find some sleepers, such as Brandon Pfaadt, a fifth-round pick from the 2020 Draft.”

In addition to those players mentioned above, the team is deep in pitching prospects that includes Drey Jameson, Tommy Henry, Bryce Jarvis, and Ryne Nelson who all finished 2021 with the team’s AA affiliate. Jameson, Nelson, and Henry looked solid in the few opportunities they got this Spring, so I could see them as midseason call-ups if the starting pitching depth starts to take hits due to injuries and performance issues. They also have some high ceiling guys, albeit with significant issues they need to fix, in Kristian Robinson, Deyvison De Los Santos, and Slade Cecconi.

Related: MLB Pipeline’s in-depth look of the D-backs system

That does not even account for the team’s excellent draft position in 2022, with only Baltimore having a better draft pool thanks to Josh VanMeter’s ill-timed heroics. The D-backs will hold 3 picks in the top 42 selections and with a 4th straight solid draft could keep them in the Top 5 and give the team a nice core of players to finish the decade with.