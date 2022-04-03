Snake Bytes: 4/3- The Forum that doesn’t suck, and other things baseball.

I probably could have just started Sunday SB’s on 3/27, so this will end up being a bit of a link dump. Enjoy!



Opening Day starters: Who’s getting the call?

“Every starting pitcher for each team in Game 1 of the 2022 season, as announced by the team’s manager. Noted in parentheses are how many times that pitcher has started on Opening Day, including the upcoming ‘22 start.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/opening-day-starting-pitchers-for-2022

Team News

D-backs add Chick-fil-A, 4 other partners to Chase Field food lineup

“Black Rock Coffee, Chick-fil-A, Crèmily, Scoopwell’s Dough Bar and Zoyo Neighborhood Yogurt will be among the new options for fans to check out at D-backs home games.”

https://arizonasports.com/story/3091291/d-backs-add-chick-fil-a-4-other-food-partners-to-chase-field-food-lineup/



Merrill Kelly on pitching in KBO to D-backs extension: ‘It’s been a whirlwind’

Committing to Arizona was also important to Kelly because his daughter, Hadley, was born seven weeks ago and the possibility of having to move as a free agent no longer looms.

“When I got down to it and weighing whether we should take it or take the chance in free agency, I racked my brain and went through all the different scenarios,” Kelly said. “There really isn’t too many other places that I would want to play. Not only just because it’s home, because of our situation here, we don’t have to move for spring training and go somewhere else. I love the staff, I love my teammates.”

https://arizonasports.com/story/3092284/merrill-kelly-on-pitching-in-kbo-to-d-backs-extension-its-been-a-whirlwind/



Roster moves bring Diamondbacks pitching staff into focus

This was actually mentioned in the comments elsewhere, but I thought it was worth notiing. The Dbacks optioned Tyler Gilbert and Tayler Widener.

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/04/02/roster-moves-bring-diamondbacks-pitching-staff-into-focus/7259686001/

Ex-Dbacks on the move:

Scherzer scratched from intrasquad game, Saturday 4/2.

Mets haven't disclosed a reason, but he has been bothered by hamstring issues lately. https://www.mlb.com/news/max-scherzer-scratched-from-intrasquad-game

Just something I thought was cool or maybe nostalgic. IPK vs Justin Upton, courtesy of Jack and posted by The Brute Squad (3/25)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7dl992M9fM



Angels DFA Upton, tab young stars for corner OF spots

https://www.mlb.com/news/angels-designate-justin-upton-for-assignment



Rest of the West

Billy Hamilton’s leaping catch, robbing a Rockies home run (4/1)

https://www.mlb.com/video/billy-hamilton-s-leaping-catch?t=spring-training



Farm implements

Balkovec recovering after getting hit in face by ball at camp. (March 22)

Balkovec was assisting in a soft-toss hitting drill at the Yankees’ player development complex when a batter mishit the ball, striking the 34-year-old, who is set to become the first woman manager in affiliated professional baseball this season.

https://www.mlb.com/news/rachel-balkovec-recovering-hit-in-face-by-ball



An update on April 4th, when she returned to the field.

“Playfully wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football helmet, New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was back on the field Saturday. Balkovec, hired as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill March 22. The accident caused facial swelling. The 34-year-old Balkovec took the field for the first inning to coach first base in a minor league intrasquad game. Her Bucs helmet was adorned with a Yankees logo.”



https://www.ktsm.com/sports/national-sports/yanks-minor-league-manager-balkovec-back-after-facial-injury/



This is actually old news, a couple of weeks ago, but

Three Rules Being Tested at Reno Aces Games: Major League Baseball will be testing rules in the minor leagues this season

https://www.milb.com/reno/news/three-rules-being-tested-at-reno-aces-games-you-have-to-see-to-believe

Anything goes



This day in history: In 1860, the Pony Express debuted. Truman also signed the Marshall Plan in 1948. It was a post-WWII plan to aid European countries.



This day in baseball history: Mike Lansing was born in 1968, he is notable in that he hit a cycle against the Dbacks on June 17, 2000. It only took him 4 innings to accomplish the feat, as the Rockies drubbed the Dbacks 19-2 at Coors Field.



In 1989, Ken Griffey Jr made his MLB debut. He hit a double in his first at bat against... Dave Stewart of the Oakland A’s. The starter for the Mariners that day was Mark Langston, who was traded to the Montreal Expos for some guy named Randy Johnson.