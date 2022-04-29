D-Backs Game Preview #21: Diamondbacks @ Cardinals

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS CARDINALS Daulton Varsho - CF Tommy Edman - 2B Pavin Smith - RF Paul Goldschmidt - 1B David Peralta - DH Tyler O'Neill - LF Seth Beer - 1B Nolan Arenado - 3B Cooper Hummel - LF Albert Pujols - DH Ketel Marte - 2B Dylan Carlson - RF Sergio Alcantara - 3B Harrison Bader - CF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Yadier Molina - C Jose Herrera - C Paul DeJong - SS M. Bumgarner - LHP Adam Wainwright - RHP

In his career against #Dbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner, #STLCards 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 24 of 71 (.338) with 5 doubles, 3 triples and 2 HRs. Also, Goldschmidt has walked 12 times while facing MadBum, who will start tonight opposite STL’s Adam Wainwright. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) April 29, 2022

Tonight’s Pre-game Headlines

Tonight will mark Torey Lovullo’s 729th game as skipper of the Diamondbacks. Once he puts that in the books, he will pass Kirk Gibson as the manager with the most games at the helm for the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Arenado has appealed his suspension, meaning the Diamondbacks will not likely escape the series without seeing him for every game. Genesis Cabrera on the other hand, has accepted his three-game suspension and will serve game two of that suspension tonight.