D-Backs Game Preview #21: Diamondbacks @ Cardinals

In his career against #Dbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner, #STLCards 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 24 of 71 (.338) with 5 doubles, 3 triples and 2 HRs. Also, Goldschmidt has walked 12 times while facing MadBum, who will start tonight opposite STL’s Adam Wainwright.— John Denton (@JohnDenton555) April 29, 2022
Tonight’s Pre-game Headlines
Tonight will mark Torey Lovullo’s 729th game as skipper of the Diamondbacks. Once he puts that in the books, he will pass Kirk Gibson as the manager with the most games at the helm for the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Arenado has appealed his suspension, meaning the Diamondbacks will not likely escape the series without seeing him for every game. Genesis Cabrera on the other hand, has accepted his three-game suspension and will serve game two of that suspension tonight.
Heading into the weekend, MLB BA stands at .231 with both Az and Cincinnati below .200.— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) April 29, 2022
In fact, the Diamondbacks have 112 hits through 20 games. That's the fewest hits through 20 games since the 1909 White Sox had 110.
Where are the hits?!?!!?
