Snakebytes: Rough start edition

Definitely not the start the Diamondbacks were looking for in this four game series against the Cardinals.

Diamondbacks News

(Arizona Sports) Diamondbacks falls to St. Louis Cardinals behind Goldschmidt’s big game

Arenado was suspended shortly before first pitch and decided to appeal. The third baseman ducked a high pitch from Mets reliever Yoan López in the eighth inning, sparking a benches-clearing fracas. He’s eligible to play until his appeal is processed.

(Vivo El Birdos) Hudson Throws Six Scoreless as Cards Beat D-Backs 8-3

After wrapping up a volatile series with the Mets, the Cardinals continued their homestand on Thursday, beginning a four-game set with the Diamondbacks. Dakota Hudson started for St. Louis and turned in another good start, throwing six shutout innings and giving up one hit and three walks while striking out four (highlights below). The combination of Aaron Brooks and Nick Wittgren handled the last three innings in which three Diamondbacks scored, but it turned out to be trivial as the Cards’ bats got to work early agains D-Backs starter Humberto Castellanos and plated eight runs on fifteen hits, cruising to a (mostly) relaxed 8-3 win.

(AZ Central) ‘No doubt about it’: D-Backs’ Daulton Varsho could contend for Gold Glove

“I feel like that’s always a goal for anybody that’s in the outfield,” Varsho said. “The guys who do it are perennial guys who know what they’re doing out there. They run the right routes. They know every single angle of their home ballpark and every other ballpark. I think that’s a lot you put on yourself, but it’s what I want to do and what I want to achieve.”

(MLB.com) D-backs’ top prospect celebrates birthday in unique fashion

Hitting a home run on your birthday would be pretty cool. But how about hitting a homer and stealing one in the same game on your birthday?

MLB News

(Yahoo!) MLB suspends Trevor Bauer two full seasons over sexual assault allegations

“Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the suspension Friday, nearly 10 months after a California woman said two sexual encounters in April and May 2021 turned violent without her consent. The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli reports that the suspension begins Friday and does not include games served under his administrative leave.”

That last part is the big news for the Dodgers, as it absolves them of the rest of his rather large contract.

(CBS Sports) MLB postseason odds: Five teams that have helped playoff chances; and five teams that have hurt them

Three weeks is a drop in the bucket in baseball (only 287 of 2,430 regular season games have been played, or 11.8 percent), though the old adage rings true: you can’t win a division in April, but you sure can lose one. That said, getting into the postseason as a wild card team is a little easier now because there’s one more spot per league.