D-backs Game Preview #20: Diamondbacks @ Cardinals

The 8-11 Diamondbacks visit St. Louis to take on the 10-7 Cardinals. Tonights game starts at 7:45 EDT, so 4:45 P.M. Arizona Time

Starting Pitchers

Arizona Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos, 1-0, 3.00 ERA

St. Louis Cardinals : Dakota Hudson, 1-1, 3.95 ERA

Lineups:

Notable: With the slumping Ketel Marte still down the order at 6th, Pavin Smith is batting 2nd. The Cardinals have a pretty good fella batting 2nd themselves. Goldy was batting .146 with a .466 OPS on April 21st. Since then he’s gone 12 for 26 with two doubles, boosting his line to .269/.347/.328 . He still hasn’t homered this year, but is clearly heating up.

Roster Moves:

Recalled RHP Luis Frias from Triple-A Reno.

Selected LHP Tyler Holton from Triple-A Reno. MiLB Bio

• Will wear No. 67.

• First stint in the Major Leagues…first outing will be his Major League debut.

• Was the D-backs’ ninth-round pick in the 2018 draft out of Florida State University.

Placed RHP J.B. Wendelken on the injured list. (no word as of this writing the nature of the injury)

Optioned LHP Tyler Gilbert to Triple-A Reno following yesterday’s game.

Released LHP Oliver Pérez from the roster.

The D-backs’ 40-man roster is at 40.

Presumably swapping out Gilbert and Holton is about having a fresh usable arm. Holton has had a rough go of it in Reno since 2021, posting a 6.72 ERA in 64 IP last year and a 6.75 ERA in 8 IP this year. He gives up a lot of hits, 94 in his 72 IP in the PCL. But he doesn’t walk too many, just 24, and has 88 K’s. Reno is a tough place to pitch, so maybe he will surprise, but MLB is tough as well.

Frias was up with the big club briefly last year, getting into 3 games. He had trouble with control, walking 5 Batters in 3.1 IP. He’s got good stuff, featuring a high 90’s fastball, and a slider. So far in Reno , working as a starter he had 13.1 IP, 5 walks and 20 strikeouts. Those are encouraging numbers. As Jim wrote about, the D-backs lack velocity out of the pen and if Frias is learning how to throw strikes he could really provide a boost.

The Oliver Perez release was expected when he was DFA’d. This may be the end of the line, but he put together an admirable career. 20 years in the major leagues, over 700 games and nearly 1500 innings. His career earnings are $65 Million.