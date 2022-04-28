Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 4/27/2022

The Diamondbacks affiliates combined for a 2-2 record.

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 1 for 5, solo homer

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 0 for 4

Reno CF Alek Thomas: 1 for 2, 2B, 3 BB, 2 R

Amarillo RHP Slade Cecconi: 3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 0 BB, 5 K, 62 pitches (39 strikes)

The game was a lot closer than the final score would indicate, as Reno (11-9) put the game away with five runs in their final two trips to the plate on a pair of home runs. The early run support was enough for Dan Straily, who gave up a 2-run homer to Brett Sullivan in the 4th, but nothing else in 5 2⁄ 3 innings for the win. Straily allowed those 2 runs on 4 hits, 2 walks, and 6 strikeouts. The Reno bullpen delivered 3 1⁄ 3 scoreless, allowing Reno’s hitters to be able to put the game away late. Mitchell Stumpo would finish the 6th before turning it over to Keynan Middleton and Kevin Ginkel, who each pitched a scoreless inning before the offensive barrage. Stone Garrett would hit a 2-run homer in the 8th and Jake McCarthy would add a 3-run shot in the 9th to salt this game away.

Slade Cecconi got roughed up in this game, as he was unable to record any outs in the 4th inning and was lit up for 6 runs and 2 home runs in 3-plus innings on 6 hits, 0 walks, and 5 strikeouts. Amarillo (9-8) got decent offense out of the lineup, including a solo homer by Corbin Carroll and multiple RBI games from their 8th and 9th place hitters. However the 7-run 4th inning put them in too big a hole to overcome.

Hillsboro (8-9) got a solid start from John Carver, who allowed 2 runs on 4 hits, 3 walks, and 4 strikeouts over 6 innings. The game would be tied 2-2 after the 6th in large part of A.J. Vukovich’s strong day at the plate, as he hit an RBI single in the 3rd and was at the plate when Hillsboro tied the game on a balk. A disastrous 7th inning thanks to both Marcos Tineo and Jackson Goddard having trouble getting the final out of the inning put Hillsboro down 6-2. Vukovich would immediately slice that lead in half with a 2-run homer in the bottom half of the frame, putting Hillsboro back in the game before they tied it in the next inning with an assist from some adventurous defense from Vancouver. Both teams would trade zeros in the 9th and 10th innings before Hillsboro walked it off in the 11th. After a walk and a ground out to second put the winning run at 3rd, Vukovich would hit a ground ball to 3B and reach on a fielder’s choice and throwing error to get the winning run across.