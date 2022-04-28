Snake Bytes 4/28: A Serious Win

The Diamondbacks win, 3-1, giving them their first series win over the Dodgers since September 2019. They had gone 5-24 against LA over the past two seasons. — Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) April 27, 2022

Gallen stymies Dodgers, lives up to reputation

“They feel he’s that good and so do I,” Strom said about Gallen being a Cy Young candidate. “When I saw him pitch against us a number of years back in Houston, I mean, the hitters were coming back [to the dugout] raving about this guy. So I knew a lot about Gallen.”

Diamondbacks score twice after error to beat Dodgers 3-1

Zac Gallen pitched six scoreless innings, and the Diamondbacks scored two runs after Max Muncy’s throwing error in the eighth inning of their 3-1 victory over the Dodgers on Wednesday.

“We’ve learned to embrace close games, we’ve learned to embrace execution in critical moments and we’re prepared to play games like this all season long,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

D-backs prospects Corbin Carroll, Jordan Lawlar off to fast starts in minors

“I think from a performance standpoint I would have expected both to get off to a slower start — coming off surgery, not playing a lot last year, starting the year (with) cold (weather),” Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield said. “But these guys have come out and from Day 1 they’ve been on it — almost from the first swing they’ve taken.”

BuNtInG iS NoT aN OpTiOn! Sergio Alcantara hits a little league bunt triple

Baseball News:

The benches clear when Nolan Arrenado is pitched high and inside by Yoan Lopez

Mets rip baseballs after more players are hit vs Cardinals

“You care about your players and getting into right and wrong and intent and what have you,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “You reach a point where it’s about safety of your players. We’re lucky. You talk about a pitch that broke his helmet. It’s not good. I’m not happy.”

The arrogant SF Giants are ruining baseball by playing hard for 9 innings

Yes, they look like contenders again. Sure, they have an intriguing, exciting roster of players. And yes, they’re winning lots of games.

But therein lies the problem – how are they winning those games? Unfortunately, the Giants seem to be under the impression that they can just score a bunch of runs, and then score even more runs later in the game, with absolutely no regard for the feelings of the opposing team.

Who are the 5 worst MLB owners today?

Throughout Major League Baseball, it is difficult to tell which owner stands out among the rest as the worst in the league. If this was a few years ago, it would be easy to say the Wilpons, the ex-owners of the New York Mets. Today, it’s not as clear.

So how did someone make the list below? The owners listed below all rank last in almost every MLB category. These five owners/teams have been below average for many years and have very low fan attendance at games. In baseball, franchises can only be productive if the owners are willing to pay the price.

Veteran OF Jon Jay retires after 12 seasons

Jay, 37, played his first six MLB seasons with the Cardinals. He also donned jerseys for the Padres, Cubs, Royals, Diamondbacks, White Sox and Angels during his career.

Snek Byte:

Cary Elwes bitten by rattlesnake, airlifted to hospital