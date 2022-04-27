Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 4/26/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 1 for 5, R

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 1 for 4, solo HR

Reno CF Alek Thomas: 0 for 4

Amarillo RHP Drey Jameson: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K, 86 pitches (53 strikes)

Reno (10-9) elected to go with a bullpen game in this one, starting Caleb Baragar in this game. Baragar allowed 2 runs in 2 innings before turning it over to Caleb Smith. Smith allowed 1 run in 3 innings and exited in a 3-3 game. On the offensive end, Reno scored their runs in the first three innings, once in the first on a Wilmer Difo sac fly and two more in the third on a Yonny Hernandez ground out and a Wilmer Difo infield hit. The score remained 3-3 until the 6th, when Humberto Mejia allowed a solo homer to Nomar Mazara. Reno’s offense wouldn’t be able to answer and a 5-run 8th inning by El Paso would push this game out of reach.

This game started off as a pitchers duel between Drey Jameson and Drew Parrish. Neither pitcher allowed a run or issued a walk in their respective outings although Jameson had the strikeout edge 9 to 6. In Jameson’s last two starts, he’s allowed just 4 hits, 0 walks, and struck out 17 in 12 shutout innings. Once Parrish left the game, Amarillo (9-7) was able to scratch across a run on a Juan Centeno infield hit. That would be the only scoring for the first 8 innings, but Junior Garcia was unable to hold the lead.

That sent the game into extras, where both teams exchanged zeros in the 10th. The 11th would be a different story, as both teams put up big innings. The first 6 runners would reach, allowing them to score 5 runs in the top half of the inning. The bottom half of the inning would be equally as adventurous, as Kai-Wei Lin struggled to get three outs in the inning. After a groundout and sac fly, there were 2 outs in a 6-2 game. What would happen next is a walk, a 3-run homer, then another hit to force a pitching change. Blake Rogers would only need to face one hitter to record the third out and put a close to the game.

The Hops only recorded 3 hits and 5 walks in this game, leaving 10 runners on base in this game. Scott Randall allowed 3 runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts, but the home run bug came back to bite him with a pair of long balls allowed. Bobby Ay had a meltdown on the mound, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits and 2 errors of his own doing.

The game could not have started better for visalia, who got back to back home runs from Jordan Lawlar and Deyvison De Los Santos hit back to back home runs in the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead. In fact, Visalia would score the first 4 runs of the game and it seemed like they would be able to cruise, but then the defense and pitching fell apart. Diomedes Sierra and Listher Sosa would combined to allow 6 runs in the 5th and 6th innings. Visalia committed two errors that led to 4 unearned runs in those innings.