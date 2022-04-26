Snake Bytes: 4/26 - Walker Buehler gives D-backs hitters the day off

Last Night’s Game

[Jack Sommers/AZ Snake Pit] Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 0: Walker Buehler throws 3 Hit Shutout

Not much more needs to be said about this game. Dodgers scored more runs than the Diamondbacks had hits against the Dodgers ace.

[Steve Gilbert/dbacks.com] Kelly ‘fantastic’ vs. Dodgers after early trouble

Merrill Kelly gave up 2 runs in the first, but settled in for a quality start (6 IP, 3 R) against the most productive lineup in baseball.

MLB News

[Anthony Franco/MLB Trade Rumors] MLB, MLBPA Allowing 14 Pitchers On Active Rosters Through May 29; 13-Pitcher Limit To Take Effect Thereafter

[Eno Sarris and Ken Rosenthal/The Athletic] Baseballs aren’t flying as far, and home runs are down across MLB. Is it the ball itself?

The baseballs themselves appear to have a larger drag coefficient, causing them to not travel as far. MLB keeps screwing around with the baseballs again, which makes you wonder if Pete Alonso’s theory about it is true.

MLB Injuries

[Darragh McDonald/MLB Trade Rumors] Eddie Rosario to Undergo Procedure in Right Eye, Could Miss 8-12 Weeks

Rosario is undergoing laser treatment of his right eye to battle swelling and blurred vision.

[Anthony Franco/MLB Trade Rumors] Latest on Jacob deGrom

Follow up MRI revealed “significant” healing of a stress reaction that developed in the scapula of his throwing shoulder.