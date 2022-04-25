Snake Bytes: 04/25 - More Beer

Diamondbacks News

The D-backs left-hander has been battling some type of cold/flu which has sapped him of energy and strength and has led to him leaving his past two starts sooner than he would have liked.

“We’ve been dealing with some stuff, trying to get it knocked out,” Bumgarner said. “But it has been … it’s been a struggle. Hopefully we can get all that better and move on and get the [pitch count] built up. I’m not sure what it is. I know it’s not COVID. We’ve tested 37 times for COVID, it’s not that. So, I don’t know, but it’s lingering for sure.”

“I thought I threw it pretty good,” Bumgarner said. “Really, everything was pretty good today: curveball, changeup, fastball and cutter were pretty solid.”

Bumgarner is known as a cut-fastball pitcher but had excellent changeup command. He struck out two-time Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso on a changeup in the first inning. “If you see me strike out someone like Pete, it is going OK,” Bumgarner said. “Unfortunately all others pretty much sucked except for one or two, but that’s baseball. Today it is them, tomorrow it’ll be me.”

Second consecutive week I have a deja vu after reading Lovullo comments: “My expectation is that there are certain plays defensively that are unacceptable. We’ve got to tighten that down. We lead the league in errors. That isn’t us. We’ve got to figure that out. We will. We work hard. We’re going to coach these guys up. We’ve got some great teachers.”

In 15 games, Marte is 10 for 59 (.169) with four walks and 18 strikeouts. Defensively, there have been at least a half-dozen plays he was unable to make that he likely would have made in previous seasons.

What Lovullo said, in so many words, was that he wasn’t worried.

“I know it looks awkward and that it’s a hotspot right now,” Lovullo said. “But, for me, it’s really not.”

The men who threw baseballs at a matras behind a hen house and was the first pitcher in a life time to get a hit and win in extras while debuting in the MLB is no longer with us. The Diamondbacks drafted Peacock in Round 23 (No. 682 overall) in the 2017 MLB Draft.

I will give credit to baseball, baseball fans, baseball players and especially umpires: if this were soccer those beer cans would have probably left 2 entire soccer teams crying on the field faking severe injuries.

From Boras to Conforto is a 30 hour drive.

Altuve, Freeman, Machado, Trout, Harper, Bogaerts, Albies, Devers, Soto and Vladdy Jr.