Minor League Affiliate Recap 4/23-4/24

Top Prospect Performances

Reno: Caleb Smith - 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, W

Amarillo: Dominic Fletcher - three R, three H, two RBI, BB, HR, TPL

Hillsboro: Deyni Olivero - 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, L

Visalia: Jordan Lawlar - R, two H, BB, two SB

——————————————————-

Reno: Tyler Holton - 2.1 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, four SO, W

Amarillo: Corbin Carroll (above) - two R, three H, RBI. BB, HR, DBL

Hillsboro: Axel Andueza - three R, three H, RBI, BB, DBL, SB

Visalia: Wilderd Patino - two R, three H, three SB

Saturday April 23rd

AAA Reno Aces 5, Salt Lake Bees 4

Josh Green pitched 2 1/3 innings, with two runs allowed on hits and four walks. Green put up two scoreless innings, but then ran into trouble with his command in the top of the third inning, exiting the game with the bases loaded after getting just an out. Keynan Middleton relieved Green and allowed an inherited runner to score, but got out of the jam without additional damage. Middleton pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, with a hit allowed, while striking out one. Humberto Mejia pitched the following two innings, with two runs allowed on two runs three hits and walk, with a solo home run allowed. Caleb Smith pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth inning, with a pair of hits allowed, with two strike outs. Kevin Ginkel pitched a scoreless ninth inning, walking a batter and striking out two.

After the Bees scored two runs in the top of the 3rd inning, the Aces tied the game back up at 2-2. Camden Duzenack hit a solo homer, and then Yonny Hernandez walked, stole second, and scored on a Drew Ellis single. The Bees answered back with another run in the top of the fifth, but the Aces responded by scoring another two runs. Wilmer Difo reached on a fielder's choice, then scored on a Drew Ellis double. After a pitching change, Stone Garrett singled, scoring Ellis to make score 4-3. The Bees tied the game up in top of the sixth, but the Aces were able to score a run to pull ahead for good in the bottom of the eighth. Braden Bishop singled, advanced to second on a throwing error, then third on a double play, finally scoring on a Yonny Hernandez single.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 11 San Antonio Missions 15

This is a game that Amarillo could have won, but the pitching was all around awful.

Kenny Hernandez pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on on seven hits and two walks, while striking out three. Justin Vernia allowed three runs on four hits, while striking out five in his 2 2/3 innings pitched. Ryan Weiss followed with three runs allowed on four hits, with a two run home run allowed. Keegan Curtis had by far the worst outing though, allowing five runs on six hits, a wild pitch, and a hit batter.

Corbin Carroll had a fNtaric say offensively going 4-6 with three doubles, a run scored, a run batted in, and defensively, had an outfield assist. Andy Yerzy had a good day at the plate as well, going 3-5 with a double, a pair of runs scored, and an RBI. DominicFletcher was the other Amarillo batter with a big game offensively, going 3-4 with a triple, a home run, and a walk, with three runs scored and two RBIs.

A+ Hillsboro Hops 1 @ Spokane Indians 3

Deyni Olivero had a solid enough start, but had no run support after the one run scored in the top of the first for Hillsboro. Olivero went six innings, and allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks, while striking out three. Collin Sullivan struck out a pair of batters in perfect seventh inning, Liu Fuenmayor struck out one in a perfect eighth inning.

Tim Tawa provided all the offense, 2-4 with a double, and led off the game with a solo home run. Neyfy Castillo was the only other Hops batter with a hit, going 1-4. AJ Vukovich was hitless but walked twice. The only other base runners were Jose Curpa, who walked, and Axel Andueza, who was hit by a pitch, but was picked off at second.

A Visalia Rawhide 2 @ San Jose Giants 10

Yikes! Yaifer Perdomo pitched three innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks, with a solo home run allowed in the first and second inning. Jose Alcantara pitched a scoreless fourth inning, and struck out three batters while working around a hit and a walk. Peniel Otano pitched 3 2/3 innings, and allowed five runs on five hits, two walks and two wild pitches, while striking out five. Otano was the victim of bad luck and terrible defense, with only one of the five runs allowed being an earned run, and three out of those five runs scoring thanks to Junior Mieses relieving Otano and pitching even worse. Mieses pitched just 1/3 inning, but allowed a run on a hit, two walk, and two wild pitches, and allowed all three inherited runners to score as mentioned previously. Rael Santos pitched a scoreless inning, striking out two while working around a pair of walks.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Jean Walters was hit by a pitch to lead off, then advanced all the way to third on a Jordan Lawler single, and scores on a Deyvison De Los Santos sacrifice fly. Lawler then stole second, and advanced to third on Shane Muntz single, but the Rawhide were unable to keep the rally going. The Rawhide didn't score another run until the bottom of the sixth when Jordan Lawler walked, stole second, advanced to third thanks to Shane Muntz reaching on an error, and scored on a wild pitch.

Sunday April 24th

AAA Reno Aces 6 Salt Lake Bees 3

Tommy Henry opened the game up with four scoreless innings, with two hits allowed, though he was wild, issuing three walks, hitting a batter, and uncorking a wild pitch. Ryan Meisenger had a very rough outing, getting just one out, while allowing three runs on five hits, with a two run home run allowed. Tyler Holton relieved Meisenger with two on and one out, but got out of the inning without either base runner scoring. Holton went on to strike out four in 2 1/3 scoreless inning, with a hit and walk allowed. Miguel Aguilar relieved Holton for the eighth inning, and pitched a scoreless inning, striking out a batter while allowing a hit. Jesús Liranzo pitched a scoreless, but nerve racking ninth, allowing a hit, a walk, and a wild pitch, while striking out one.

Every batter aside from Jake Hager reached base and had at least one hit in the game. Yonny Hernandez got the scoring started in the bottom of the first, reaching on a lead off walk, then advancing to second on a stolen base, and scoring on a Drew Ellis ground ball single that was deflected off the Third baseman into left field.

After the Bees pulled ahead in top of the fifth 3-1, the Aces answered back in the bottom of the sixth with three runs of their own, on a walk and four consecutive hits. Drew Ellis took a one out walk, then scored on a Dominic Canzone double. Canzone advanced to third on the Stone Garrett single that followed, and scored on a Buddy Kennedy single. Garret would score on Dominic Miroglio single that followed. Jake Hager then hit to a double play to end the inning. The Aces added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh after Yonny Hernandez led of with a double, advanced to third an Alek Thomas line out, and scored on a Wilmer Difo single. The Aces added another insurance in the bottom of the eighth, thanks to Stone Garrett and Buddy Kennedy hitting back to back doubles to lead of the inning.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 4 San Antonio Missions 7

Brandon Pfaadt continues his run of solid outings, but a rough outing by Cam Booser squandered Pfaadt's outing. Pfaadt pitched five innings with two runs allowed on five hits, two walks, and a hit by pitch, with a relatively impressive eight strikeouts, and two runners picked off. Justin Lewis pitched the sixth inning, and allowed a run on two hits, with all three of his outs coming via strikeout. The aforementioned Cam Booser pitched two innings and allowed four runs on five hits, a walk, and a wild pitch, with four strikeouts. Half the damage came via two run home run. Blake Rogers pitched a scoreless ninth inning, with one strikeout, and a hit allowed.

Corbin Carroll continued his white-hot hitting streak, going 3-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run, two runs scored and a run batted in, though Carroll was picked off at 1st. Amarillo had actually battled back from 7-1 deficit after the top of the eighth, scoring a run in the bottom of the eighth, and a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth, but ultimately came up short.

A+ Hillsboro Hops 11 Spokane Indians 9

Luke Albright had his first rough outing, allowing five runs on five hits, though he didn't walk any batters and struck out six. Albright was hit hard, with two home runs and a triple allowed. Julio Frias pitched the fifth inning and allowed a two runs on two hits, with both runs scoring on a two run homer. Andrew Saalfrank pitched the sixth inning, and allowed a run on two hits, while striking out two. Kyle Backhus pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowed a run in the eighth inning on two hits, and struck out three. Austin Pope and struck out one for his first save.

Cam Coursey led the game off with a single, but was caught stealing. Adrian Del Castillo then walked and scored on a Caleb Roberts homerun. Down 5-2 after a five run bottom of the fourth, the Hops responded with four runs on the top of the fifth, then added crooked numbers in the sixth and seventh. They pounded out fifteen hits, with Axel Andueza going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk, and Jose Curpa reached base four times on two hits and two walks. Caleb Roberts also hit his first home-run, and Cam Coursey drove in four.

A Visalia Rawhide 7 San Jose Giants 3

The Rawhide jumped out in front with a four-run first inning, and that was all the offense they would need. The runs scored on three separate hits and a wild pitch. After San Jose had closed the gap to 4-2, Visalia responded with single tallies in the fifth and sixth, then completed the scoring with J.J. D’Orazio’s first homer of the year, with two outs in the eighth. Leadoff man Wilderd Patino had his wheels up, getting three hits and stealing three bases, while D’Orazio added a single and a walk. Every starter bar Jordan Lawlar got a hit, and he stole a base.

Liam Norris started off by striking out the side in the first, on 12 pitches, and ended up fanning seven across 4.2 innings of work. He allowed two runs on two hits, but came up just short of qualifying for the decision. That went to Carlos Meza, who gave up a run on two hits and two walks over his two relief frames, with a trio of K’s. Christian Montes De Oca and David Sanchez combined to take things the rest of the way, getting four and three outs respectively, as Visalia were able to improve their record this year to 5-10.