Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 4/22/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record on Friday’s slate of games.

Top Prospect Performances

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 1 for 2, 2 BB, R

Reno CF Alek Thomas: 0 for 4

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 4 K, 79 pitches (50 strikes)

Hillsboro LHP Blake Walston: 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 3 K, 75 pitches (46 strikes)

Amarillo RHP Bryce Jarvis: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 3 K

Ryne Nelson had an OK start, allowing 3 runs in 5 innings with a 4/2 strikeout to walk ratio. However on the other side, the Reno (8-8) hitters had trouble hitting former D-back Cesar Valdez. The Aces were only able to scratch across a couple runs in 9 innings with no walks and only 5 hits in the game. Miguel Aguilar would allow 3 runs in his inning that put Reno behind 6-0 after the top of the 6th to put this game in the deep freeze.

Amarillo (8-5) and their video game offense once again stole a win despite trailing big. Bryce Jarvis got slapped around in this game, surrendering 4 runs (3 earned) on 6 hits and 1 walk in 3 2⁄ 3 innings. Amarillo then found themselves trailing 9-5 going into the bottom of the 6th inning, but they would rally back to tie things up on Drew Stankiewicz’s 2-out, 2-run homer in the bottom of the 9th to force extras. Both teams would put up zeros in the 10th, but the Sod Poodles would plate the winning run in the 11th without having to take the bats off their shoulders with 3 walks, the final one by drawn by Dominic Fletcher with the bases loaded.

Blake Walston struggled to throw strikes in this game, revving the pitch count up to 75 in just 4 innings with 2 runs allowed on 4 hits, 4 walks, and 3 strikeouts. Despite laboring through the game, he left Hillsboro (6-7) with a 3-2 lead. Neyfy Castillo (1st) and Tim Tawa (3rd) each hit out solo home runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings to give Hillsboro an early lead. Jackson Goddard, who hadn’t thrown a pitch for a D-backs affiliate since the 2019 season, came in and delivered 2 scoreless innings on just 19 pitches. Hillsboro would carry that 3-2 lead into the 7th, when the wheels fell apart for Hugh Fisher. Fisher would face six hitters and retire only one of them, because of poor defense behind him. The first four hitters reached, a passed ball by catcher Adrian Castillo, and a pair of missed catch errors by first baseman Axel Andueza allowed Spokane to put up 5 runs in the inning. Hillsboro barely put up a fight afterwards, only getting one baserunner in the final two trips to the plate.

Visalia (4-9) dropped their eighth straight game, in a very similar script to the previous seven. A lot of offense, which saw Visalia only record one extra base hit and an 0-for day with runners in scoring position limit their offense. Joe Elbis got hit pretty hard in the 3rd inning, allowing 5 of the 6 hits he gave up and all 5 runs charged to him for the game. Visalia’s only run came in the first when Jordan Lawlar singled then scored on Shane Muntz’s double with two outs.