Snake Bytes 4/24: 3,000

Castellanos had a good start for the Dbacks, as there is a deep drive to LF and that will make it a 4-0 ballgame.
Castellanos, Diamondbacks cool off Mets with 5-2 victory
Diamondbacks strike early, pitching holds lead in win over Mets
Alcantara made this play in the 9th.
Manifesting this play into our dreams tonight. pic.twitter.com/QNrC2SjmB8— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 24, 2022
D-backs set season-high 11 hits in win vs. Mets: ‘It was a matter of time
D-backs OF Jordan Luplow nearing return, INF Josh Rojas progressing
D-backs recall pitcher Corbin Martin, trade Stuart Fairchild
Poppen to the IL, Fairchild traded to Seattle for cash considerations.
Farm Implements
Spencer pointed out in last nights GDT that Dominic Fletcher was a double shy of the cycle for Amarillo against the San Antonio MIssions. He did not hit for the cycle, but it was a shootout. The final was 15-11, San Antonio. Corbin Carroll had 4 hits.
Aces Edge Bees in 5-4 Saturday Afternoon Win
Caleb Smith (1-0) earned the win with two shutout innings in relief, allowed two hits, and fanned two batters.
Kevin Ginkel (S, 2) shut the door in the ninth with two strikeouts to secure the win and earn his second save of the season.
I am not going to bother with my usual headers for the rest of my links. Because reasons.
‘Happy’ Miggy notches 3,000th hit in front of family, Tigers fans
But as he saw the defense open on the right side of the infield, he came back to those same instincts to hit it the other way.
“They left me that hole open,” Cabrera said, “so I want to put the ball there. Thank God they do it. When I see the second baseman play almost behind second base, I’m like, ‘OK, you have to shoot the ball there.’”
Miggy becomes just 7th member of elite club
Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols, A-Rod
Miguel Cabrera becomes the 33rd player to join the 3000 hits club
Bless You Boys, the Detroit Tigers’ SBN site’s writeup of the milestone.
Party to MLB history, Rox celebrate Cabrera
Talks about the Rockies’ side of history as well as Venezuelan players on the teams. mike Redmond, now the Rockies bench coach was on deck when Cabrera got his first MLB hit.
Cabrera went 3-8 in the two games of the double header. Believe it or not, there is actually a Dbacks connection, albeit in a weird, roundabout way. He was traded from the Florida Marlins to the Tigers with Dontrelle Willis in December 2007. In 2010, the Tigers traded Willis to AZ for Billy Buckner. D-Train would have 6 forgettable appearances for us, 5 of which were starts.
O’s ace Means to have Tommy John surgery
Last Sunday I included an article that Means might miss the rest of the season. It is now official.
Means has not undergone Tommy John surgery before, let alone ever sustained any sort of discomfort in his forearm, he said at the time of his injury.
Torres finds his moment with walk-off hit
Yankees walkoff the Cleveland Guardians, 5-4. My Aunt and Uncle and my cousins wife and kids were at the game yesterday. My cousin was not, as he passed away 2 years ago due to sepsis. Why am I telling you this? Because they honored him.
Guardians, Yankees condemn ugly fan behavior in 9th
Unfortunately, they had to witness this. My Aunt said some people were booing those that were throwing stuff.
‘I’ll never forget this moment’: Kiermaier hits two-run walk-off homer
The Rays did something no team had ever done before. Tampa Bay became the first team to throw a no-hitter through nine innings, lose the no-hit bid in extras and then wind up winning on a walk-off hit.
The Chicago Bears beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-0 yesterday. Wait.... Oh. Oh no.
Anything Goes
Boko Imama, a 25 year old AAAA baseball equivalent type and a Black-Canadian made his NHL debut the Friday night for the Coyotes. The Coyotes roster is comprised of alot of Tucson Roadrunners this season. (Tucson Roadrunners and the American Hockey League are the equivelant to AAA baseball)
He scored his first NHL goal last night.
This day in history, in 1800 The Library of Congress was established. In 1863, The Union Army issued a code of conduct for soldiers dealing with Confederate prisoners and civilians. It’s influence can be seen in the later Geneva Convention. Truman was briefed on the Manhattan Project in 1945. In 1967, Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov is killed when his parachute fails to deploy during his spacecraft’s landing.
This day in baseball history, in 1917 George Mogridge becomes the first Yankees pitcher to win a no hitter (that is how it’s worded) against the Red sox 2-1 at Fenway Park. In 1923, President Harding attended the first shutout at Yankee Stadium, Ruth homered in a 4-0 win over the
Minnesota Twins Washington Senators. In 1962, Sandy Koufax struck out 18 Cubs hitters in a 10-2 rout. The Cubs’ 4 future HOFers (Billy Williams, Lou Brock, Ron Santo and Ernie Banks) only accounted for 5 of those Ks. In 2009, Zack Greinke pitched a second straight CG for the Royals. He struck out 10 in a 6-1 win over Detroit. The Tigers’ run Greinke’s streak of 38 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to 2008. It is Wellington Castillo’s birthday today as well as former Dback farm player Aaron Cunningham’s (who I saw play as a Tucson Sidewinder).
