Snake Bytes 4/24: 3,000

Team News

Castellanos had a good start for the Dbacks, as there is a deep drive to LF and that will make it a 4-0 ballgame.

Castellanos, Diamondbacks cool off Mets with 5-2 victory

https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401354465



Diamondbacks strike early, pitching holds lead in win over Mets

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/04/23/diamondbacks-strike-early-pitching-holds-lead-win-over-mets/7427134001/



Alcantara made this play in the 9th.

Manifesting this play into our dreams tonight. pic.twitter.com/QNrC2SjmB8 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 24, 2022

D-backs set season-high 11 hits in win vs. Mets: ‘It was a matter of time

https://arizonasports.com/story/3117527/d-backs-set-season-high-11-hits-in-win-vs-mets-it-was-a-matter-of-time/



D-backs OF Jordan Luplow nearing return, INF Josh Rojas progressing

https://arizonasports.com/story/3117210/d-backs-of-jordan-luplow-nearing-return-inf-josh-rojas-progressing/



D-backs recall pitcher Corbin Martin, trade Stuart Fairchild

Poppen to the IL, Fairchild traded to Seattle for cash considerations.

https://arizonasports.com/story/3116931/d-backs-recall-pitcher-corbin-martin-trade-stuart-fairchild/

Farm Implements



Spencer pointed out in last nights GDT that Dominic Fletcher was a double shy of the cycle for Amarillo against the San Antonio MIssions. He did not hit for the cycle, but it was a shootout. The final was 15-11, San Antonio. Corbin Carroll had 4 hits.

https://www.milb.com/gameday/missions-vs-sod-poodles/2022/04/23/672356#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=672356

Aces Edge Bees in 5-4 Saturday Afternoon Win

Caleb Smith (1-0) earned the win with two shutout innings in relief, allowed two hits, and fanned two batters. Kevin Ginkel (S, 2) shut the door in the ninth with two strikeouts to secure the win and earn his second save of the season.

https://www.milb.com/reno/news/aces-edge-bees-in-5-4-saturday-afternoon-win



I am not going to bother with my usual headers for the rest of my links. Because reasons.



‘Happy’ Miggy notches 3,000th hit in front of family, Tigers fans

But as he saw the defense open on the right side of the infield, he came back to those same instincts to hit it the other way. “They left me that hole open,” Cabrera said, “so I want to put the ball there. Thank God they do it. When I see the second baseman play almost behind second base, I’m like, ‘OK, you have to shoot the ball there.’”

https://www.mlb.com/news/miguel-cabrera-records-3-000th-hit

Miggy becomes just 7th member of elite club

Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Albert Pujols, A-Rod

https://www.mlb.com/news/players-with-3000-hits-and-500-home-runs

Miguel Cabrera becomes the 33rd player to join the 3000 hits club

Bless You Boys, the Detroit Tigers’ SBN site’s writeup of the milestone.

https://www.blessyouboys.com/2022/4/23/23037795/miguel-cabrera-detroit-tigers-3000-hits-all-time-hall-of-fame

Party to MLB history, Rox celebrate Cabrera

Talks about the Rockies’ side of history as well as Venezuelan players on the teams. mike Redmond, now the Rockies bench coach was on deck when Cabrera got his first MLB hit.

https://www.mlb.com/rockies/news/jose-iglesias-hug-with-miguel-cabrera-one-part-of-rockies-salute



Cabrera went 3-8 in the two games of the double header. Believe it or not, there is actually a Dbacks connection, albeit in a weird, roundabout way. He was traded from the Florida Marlins to the Tigers with Dontrelle Willis in December 2007. In 2010, the Tigers traded Willis to AZ for Billy Buckner. D-Train would have 6 forgettable appearances for us, 5 of which were starts.



O’s ace Means to have Tommy John surgery

Last Sunday I included an article that Means might miss the rest of the season. It is now official.

Means has not undergone Tommy John surgery before, let alone ever sustained any sort of discomfort in his forearm, he said at the time of his injury.

https://www.mlb.com/news/john-means-to-have-tommy-john-surgery

Torres finds his moment with walk-off hit

Yankees walkoff the Cleveland Guardians, 5-4. My Aunt and Uncle and my cousins wife and kids were at the game yesterday. My cousin was not, as he passed away 2 years ago due to sepsis. Why am I telling you this? Because they honored him.

https://www.mlb.com/news/gleyber-torres-sends-yankees-to-walk-off-win-over-guardians

Guardians, Yankees condemn ugly fan behavior in 9th

Unfortunately, they had to witness this. My Aunt said some people were booing those that were throwing stuff.

https://www.mlb.com/yankees/news/guardians-yankees-ugly-fan-behavior-in-ninth-inning



‘I’ll never forget this moment’: Kiermaier hits two-run walk-off homer

The Rays did something no team had ever done before. Tampa Bay became the first team to throw a no-hitter through nine innings, lose the no-hit bid in extras and then wind up winning on a walk-off hit.

https://www.mlb.com/news/kevin-kiermaier-hits-two-run-walk-off-homer



The Chicago Bears beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-0 yesterday. Wait.... Oh. Oh no.

https://www.mlb.com/gameday/pirates-vs-cubs/2022/04/23/663144#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=663144



Anything Goes