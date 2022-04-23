D-backs Game Preview, #15: 4/23 vs. Mets

Today's Lineups METS DIAMONDBACKS Brandon Nimmo - CF Daulton Varsho - CF Starling Marte - RF Ketel Marte - 2B Francisco Lindor - SS David Peralta - LF Pete Alonso - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Eduardo Escobar - 3B Seth Beer - DH Dominic Smith - DH Pavin Smith - RF Robinson Cano - 2B Carson Kelly - C Jeff McNeil - LF Sergio Alcantara - 3B Tomas Nido - C Geraldo Perdomo - SS Trevor Williams - RHP H. Castellanos - RHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Recalled RHP Corbin Martin from Triple-A Reno.

Placed RHP Sean Poppen (right shoulder inflammation) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 21.

The D-backs traded OF Stuart Fairchild to the Mariners for cash considerations.

And, so, the Stuart Fairchild era in Arizona comes to an end. He appeared in 12 games for the Diamondbacks last season, going 2-for-15 with a walk and three strikeouts. I suspect he may well appear in an edition of DbacksEurope’s random Diamondbacks, somewhere round about 2027. But as noted at the time of his removal from the 40-man roster, there is currently no active right-hand hitting outfielder there for Arizona. However, the good news is that Jordan Luplow appears to be on his way, and that should then give Torey Lovullo some more options there.

It’s notable that almost 70% (362 of 520) of the D-backs’ PAs this year have been from the left-hand side of the plate. That’s the most in the majors and it’s not even close: the next most LH PA is the Mets, who are fifty behind the D-backs. No-one else is currently at more than 290. But this isn’t anything new, actually. Last year, the D-backs ended the season first in the majors for LH PA as well. Their tally of 3,781 was more than five hundred above the second-highest tally, belonging to the Rays. But that was still under 62% of the total. This year, the skewing has been considerably greater.

TOREY LOVULLO NOTES

Sean Poppen was placed on the 10 day IL with right shoulder inflammation. He was warming up in the pen last night and felt a little tightness, (hence the sudden shift to J.B. Wendelken in the 6th) . After examination it was determined Poppen would be shut down from throwing. Torey did not say how long the shutdown would be.

Torey acknowledged that Poppen has been used frequently and in high leverage roles, having earned his trust, and he’s going to be missed.

Corbin Martin was recalled and he will resume similar role to what he had prior to getting optioned. He is the only long man they have available for the next few days.

Notable: Pitcher and Position player IL length go to 15 days starting on May 2nd

Jordan Luplow played 7 innings in CENTERFIELD yesterday. Sounds like he is very close. Torey said they initially planned to get Luplow reps in CF in spring training but weren’t able to get that done. Varsho is the starting CF, but Luplow is potentially one the backup options in CF

Josh Rojas hit off velo machine. He will face live pitchers on Monday. I mis reported yesterday it would be Wednesay.

Last night 10th inning: Torey was asked if there was an issue with the angle that Davidson played the ball, but he said after watching video he didn’t believe so. The throw was accurate but pulled Walker up the line a little bit, so he stretched towards 2b and couldn’t stretch directly towards the ball and that was the difference between out and safe.

In a tie game he might have bunted in the bottom of the 10th. At the time he believed in Hummel and Marte’s ability to execute their at bats, but he acknowledged he needs to re think that approach, and perhaps get into a tie ball game and try to win it the next inning.

