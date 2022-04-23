Snake Bytes: 4/23 - Nick Ahmed Returns

Diamondbacks News

New York 6, Arizona 5

Zac Gallen turned in another solid outing. The offense, despite struggles, still managed to push five runs across. The bullpen - that’s another story. Three of the five relievers used combined to allow five runs over three innings of work.

Gallen Dominant

Looking at just the box score, it is apparent that Gallen was dealing on Thursday night. The box score does not do justice to how in control he was. If not for an exaggerated shift, Gallen likely only allows one light flare of a hit and gives up no runs at all.

Ahmed Returns, Gallen Dominates, Snakes Scuffle

Nick Ahmed made his return to the active roster on Thursday, pushing the struggling Perdomo back to the bench and third base. Zac Gallen had a second consecutive outstanding performance. Despite the good news on those fronts, the Diamondbacks still managed to squander their winning chances, watching the game slip away in extra innings.

Arizona Diamondbacks Offseason Review

MLB Trade Rumors has completed their review of the Diamondbacks’ offseason moves. Warning, it does not paint a pretty picture for the Snakes.

Other Baseball News

Rebuilding Orioles Hope to Win Without Spending

There are three players making more than Baltimore is currently committed to spending on active salaries in 2022. Even adding in deferred, retained, and injured salaries, Max Scherzer will make as much in 2022 than the Orioles are anticipated to spend. Given that Jordan Lyles and Trey Mancini are both considered high -priority trade targets. it is fair to assume the Orioles may finish 2022 while spending less than $40 million in total for all player salary related expenses.

In this really good explanation of the Orioles' short-mid term plans by @chelsea_janes, she explains that the O's have no intention of trying to compete. Only missing is that the Birds get ~$55M/yr from MASN, ~$65M from national TV+Commish slush fund. https://t.co/FJA2J2tcJ5 — (((EugeneFreedman))) (@EugeneFreedman) April 23, 2022

White Sox’s Tim Anderson Issued 1-Game Suspension

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Friday for giving fans the middle finger during a game Wednesday in Cleveland.

On Earth Day, Mother Nature Tells Miguel Cabrera to Take a Seat

The watch for Miguel Cabrera to reach 3,000 career hits was put on hold yesterday when the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Cabrera is set to resume the chase today with the first game of a double-header against the Rockies beginning at 1:10 EST. Given the opposition, it is a pretty safe assumption that the future Hall of Famer will be joining the elite club today.

Putting his hit total in perspective, One could take the entire careers of Mike Trout and Manny Machado, add them together, and still fall short of Cabrera’s totals. All things considered, there is a very good chance that Cabrera will be the last player currently on an active roster to reach 3,000 hits.