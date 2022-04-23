PYW’s 2022: Week 3

This episode of Pit Your Wits is brought to you by THE WASHINGTON NATIONALS. Washington Nationals! The cure for whatever ails your moribund offence. Available in your local Walgreens! Try some today!

Aaaaaaaaaand we’re back! Last week, we set our collective minds to solving the problem of no bobbleheads due to Supply Chain issues. It was a great brainstorming session, with a lot of well-rec’d comments! There were a lot of great suggestions, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see the marketing team shamelessly steal some of them. However, there are rules, and quite a few red comments got left off the podium. Better luck next time! Making the cut in third place we find LeftFieldCorNWer with 5 recs!

Sounds about right, though is that a promotion, or an every day feature at the ballpark, like the Rallybacks, or fans being rolled under the seats after having a heart attack after eating some of the newest culinary creations at the ballpark?

In second place, we have a three way tie, with 6 rec’s apiece. Let’s hear it for Hacks, Jack, and Snake_bitten!

Great suggestions. Honestly, at this point, the paper bag needs to be available in the team shop, and I’d be shocked if we don’t see Hacks’ suggestion in Diamondbacks’ Authentic before the end of the season!

And finally, taking first place all by himself with 7 recs, MrRbi17!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Ken Kendrick giving away anything for free. That is funny. Well done MrRbi!

Still early days, but after the first two weeks, Hacks has opened up a 6 rec lead over second place MrRbi17. However, another 7 rec performance from just about anyone on the leaderboard would change that calculus quickly.

Standings Players Recs Players Recs Diamondhacks 13 MrRbi17 7 Jack Sommers 6 Snake_Bitten 6 Jim McLennan 5 LeftFieldCorNWer 5 AzRattler 4 FootstepsFalco16 4

As has become the norm over the past few years, it seems like we spend just as much time talking about the upkeep of Chase Field as we do talking about the team. Obviously, it’s lead us all to have opinions about the state of the stadium, so here’s your chance. What is one improvement you would make to Chase Field tomorrow if you had the keys to the ballpark? Go!