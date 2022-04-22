Snakebytes 4/22: These guys again?

Sorry for the delay folks. My back deciding not to be a back anymore and an unexpected trip to the chiropractor delayed it. I might not be in time for your first cup of coffee, but take this as permission to have another to get through the day!

Diamondbacks News

(Arizona Sports) Dbacks force split with Nationals

https://arizonasports.com/story/3114769/diamondbacks-hold-off-nationals-to-split-series-in-washington/amp/

Arizona closer Mark Melancon retired Juan Soto with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, helping Cooper Hummel’s tiebreaking two-run home run hold up in the Diamondbacks’ 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

(Yahoo!) 5 things to watch during Mets/Diamondbacks this weekend

https://sports.yahoo.com/5-things-watch-mets-weekend-164441407.html

Taking three games out of four against the San Francisco Giants went a long way toward legitimizing the Mets’ hot start, but it’s equally important that they continue to drop the hammer on lesser competition. The D-Backs qualify on that count with their 5-8 record and the lowest team batting average in the majors.

(MLB.com) Matt Davidson homers in return to the Diamondbacks https://www.mlb.com/amp/news/matt-davidson-homers-in-return-to-d-backs.html

From Triple-A Reno, the club recalled slugging infielder Matt Davidson, a former blue-chip prospect who debuted with Arizona all the way back in 2013. Davidson seemed happy to be back in the desert: The reunion immediately paid dividends, as he homered in his first at-bat back with the club to pace the D-backs’ 4-3 win over the Nationals.

MLB News

(MLB.com) HoF restructure era committee and Frick award voting

https://www.mlb.com/amp/news/national-baseball-hall-of-fame-restructures-era-committee-and-frick-award-voting.html

Effectively immediately, the Hall of Fame election eras are consolidated into two timeframes — the Contemporary Baseball Era, consisting of the period from 1980 to present day, and the Classic Baseball Era, consisting of the period prior to 1980 and including Negro Leagues and pre-Negro Leagues stars.

(The Athletic) Managers on the hot seat this season

https://theathletic.com/3264941/2022/04/22/mlb-managers-under-scrutiny/

No prize for guessing that Lovullo ended up on this list…

“After thoroughly reorganizing their coaching staff, appointing three assistants to new hitting coach Joe Mather and two to new pitching coach Brent Strom, the Diamondbacks want to see how the season plays out. They hold an option on Lovullo for 2023. He is unlikely to return for a seventh season if the team’s young players fail to improve, and another 100 losses goes on his record.”

(CBS Sports) Aaron Boone walks Miggy to deny an attempt at 3000 hits (and to try and win a ball game)

https://www.cbssports.com/mlb/news/tigers-fans-furious-as-yankees-deny-miguel-cabrera-chance-at-3000th-hit-aaron-boones-decision-backfires/amp/

Milestones are sacred in baseball, and the Baseball Gods do not lightly take attempts to manipulate them