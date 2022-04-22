Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 4/21/2022

The Diamondbacks affiliates combined for a 2-2 record

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo DH Corbin Carroll: 0 for 4

Reno CF Alek Thomas: 1 for 5

Amarillo RHP Slade Cecconi: 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 8 H, 5 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, 80 pitches (54 strikes)

Both teams put up a big first inning, with Salt Lake putting up 3 runs and Reno (8-7) putting up 4. However, it would be Salt Lake who would be the only team to score the rest of the way. The first five Reno hitters would reach base on 2 hits, 2 walks, and a catcher’s interference and three of their four runs came via walks. Dan Straily got slammed for 5 runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings, although he didn’t have a lot of help from the players behind him as Reno made two errors.

Slade Cecconi came down to earth, allowing 5 runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings after only allowing 1 run in 9 innings in his previous two starts. Amarillo (7-5) would score a pair of 4-run innings, first in the 3rd inning and then the 5th inning. The 3rd started with two walks and a bunt single. With 1 out, Eduardo Diaz would clear the bases with a triple and would score on a throwing error by the 2B on a ground ball hit by Dominic Canzone. The 5th inning saw a flurry of home runs with Canzone, Andy Yerzy, and Blaze Alexander driving home all four runs in the inning. The quartet of Justin Lewis, Blake Rogers, Keegan Curtis, and Junior Garcia closed out the game with 4 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Hillsboro (6-6) would score in their last three trips to the plate to erase a 5-2 deficit. They started with a 2-0 lead off a Ryan Bliss sac fly in the first and Elian Miranda’s RBI double in the 2nd. Jamison Hill cruised through 4 innings, but would hit a wall in the 5th as he allowed 4 runs to score before needing to get bailed out by Bobby Ay with 2 outs. Ay would allow another run in the 6th, but the bullpen would deliver three scoreless innings to set up the comeback bid. A pair of doubles in the 7th, including another RBI double by Miranda followed by a wild pitch and throwing error would allow Hillsboro to chip it to 5-4. The 8th inning would see Hillsboro tie the game when A.J. Vukovich singled, stole 2nd, then scored on a Neyfy Castillo single. The 9th inning followed a similar script with a Vukovich single and stolen base with 2 outs, but this time it would be Bliss driving in the go-ahead run. Scott Rice put a zero up in the 9th to close it out, earning the win in the process.