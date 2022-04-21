D-backs Game Preview, #13: 4/21 @ Nationals

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS NATIONALS Cooper Hummel - LF Cesar Hernandez - 2B Ketel Marte - 2B Juan Soto - RF Matt Davidson - 3B Nelson Cruz - DH Christian Walker - 1B Josh Bell - 1B Seth Beer - DH Keibert Ruiz - C Pavin Smith - RF Yadiel Hernandez - LF Carson Kelly - C Maikel Franco - 3B Jake McCarthy - CF Alcides Escobar - SS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Victor Robles - CF Zach Davies - RHP Josh Rogers - LHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Selected INF Matt Davidson (No. 22) from Triple-A Reno

Optioned RHP Corbin Martin to Reno following last night’s game.

Designated RHP Matt Peacock for assignment.

This was discussed somewhat in the comments of this morning Snake Bytes, but figured it was worth officially recording for the SnakePit record (since Google doesn’t index comments). It’s a return for Davidson who was originally a first-round pick by the Diamondbacks, all the way back in 2009. He debuted for the team in 2013, but was traded to the White Sox that winter for Addison Reed [sorry if mentioning that name triggers anybody!]. Since then, Davidson has also spent time with the Rangers, Reds and Dodgers, though major-league playing time has been hard to come by of late. He has just 47 PA in MLB since the end of the 2018 season.

However, Matt has been absolutely bombing the hell out of the ball with Reno. He has eight home-runs in just 51 PA, with a triple-slash of .386/.471/.955 for an OPS of 1.425. I’m kinda dubious about those figures, considering his career AAA OPS, across 682 games, is only .794. I would not be at all surprised to find out he turns out to be another example of Reno stats being utterly meaningless. But what the heck: it’s not as if he can hit any worse than Arizona’s third-basemen, who so far have a combined line of .111/.135/.139. Even if Davidson only delivers at his MLB career average (.223/.292/.433), that’s still going to be a considerable improvement over what we’ve seen.

It won’t quite be the longest interval between appearances for Arizona. That seems to belong to Ian Kennedy, with whom Davidson was almost-a-teammate on the 2013 Diamondbacks. Kennedy was dealt to the Padres at the trade deadline, while Davidson was promoted from the minors 11 days after that, and played until the end of the season. So IPK probably has it over Matt, by about seven weeks. Think the previous champion was likely Lyle Overbay, who went away from Arizona at the end of 2003, returning in August 2011, so he now occupies third place on the podium.