Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 4/20/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record.

Top 10 Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 0 for 3, 2 BB, R

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 0 for 4

Reno CF Alek Thomas: 3 for 5, 2B, 3B, Grand Slam

Amarillo RHP Drey Jameson: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K

Three home runs in the bottom of the 9th inning helped Reno (8-6) steal victory from the jaws of defeat. The last was a walk-off grand slam off the bat of Alek Thomas. A mediocre start from Luis Frias (4 IP, 5 H, 5 R/3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 78 pitches) put Reno in an early 5-0 hole. Reno would only score one run in the first eight innings of the game, but a reminder that no game is over in the hitter-friendly confines of Greater Nevada Field until all 27 outs are recorded by the winning team. The comeback bid would not be possible without trio of Josh Green, Caleb Smith, and Caleb Baragar providing 5 shutout innings.

The 9th inning opened up with back to back homers from Stone Garrett and Buddy Kennedy. Afterwards two walks and a single would load the bases, chasing former Angels first rounder Kodi Medeiros from the game for Gerardo Reyes. Reyes would strike out Yadiel Rivera for the first out of the inning, but would not escape due to Alek Thomas’ heroics. Thomas fell behind 1-2, but worked a full count and blasted the 7th pitch of the at-bat into the Reno bullpen to end the game.

Here are some more Thomas highlights from the game, courtesy of MLB Pipeline’s Twitter account:

Alek Thomas saved his best for last.



The top @Dbacks prospect doubled, tripled and then walked it off for the @Aces with a grand slam in the ninth inning. pic.twitter.com/eB9mGxEO4S — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 21, 2022

A game that was not as close as the final score would indicate, as Drey Jameson gave up one measly single in 6 dominant innings with no walks and 8 strikeouts. A 5-run 3rd inning allow Amarillo (6-5) to take early control and cruise to victory in this one. The inning started with a leadoff walk to Corbin Carroll, which we all know is bad news for the opponent, before a single by Eduardo Diaz and a throwing error by the first baseman on a Dominic Canzone ground out resulting in Carroll crossing the plate. After Dominic Fletcher lined out to first, a 2-out walk would extend the inning for Ti’Quan Forbes. Forbes doubled home two and would then score on Jancarlos Cintron’s second homer of the year.

The way Jameson was pitching, 5-0 must have felt like 50-0, but the Soddies were not done scoring, as they plated two more runs in the 7th. Those would prove to be valuable insurance runs, as San Antonio would score 4 runs against the mop-up relievers in the Amarillo bullpen.

Hillsboro (5-6) struggled to hit in this game, recording 6 singles and no walks. That lack of offense ruined a serviceable start by John Carver, who allowed just 2 runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. Carver allowed 5 hits, walked 2, and struck out 3 while taking the loss.