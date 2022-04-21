Snake Bytes 4/21: It Feels Good

Dbacks score season high 11 runs, Merrill Kelly deals in win over Nats

Kelly had not allowed a run in 15 innings across three starts this season before giving up a two-out RBI single in the sixth on Wednesday.

Raise a toast to the D-backs: Beer leads 11-2 win at Nats

“We didn’t let up. We kept going, kept putting guys on, kept getting those big hits,” Beer said after raising his average to .438.

Erick Fedde struggles as Nationals are routed by Diamondbacks

“I think I showed him every pitch I have, and he just kept battling and ended up winning it,” Fedde said of Varsho. “That’s the one where I wish I was on the other side of it. He gave me a hell of an at-bat.”

The Phoenix man who became a billionaire this year

Ken Kendrick has a net worth of $1 billion.

Kendrick earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from West Virginia University in 1965 before commencing his career with IBM. Three years later, he founded Datatel, which has become the worldwide leader in developing computer software for the management of infrastructure technology for colleges, universities, and foundations.

Nick Ahmed could return for homestand

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed (shoulder) could return at some point during an upcoming homestand that begins Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Jordan Luplow nears return

Luplow (oblique) could be activated at some point during the Diamondbacks’ upcoming homestand that opens Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Diamondbacks claim Jacob Webb, designate Stuart Fairchild

The D-Backs announced this afternoon they’ve claimed reliever Jacob Webb off waivers from the Braves. To create space on the 40-man roster, they designated outfielder Stuart Fairchild for assignment.

Baseball News:

Collage baseball pitcher attacks hitter during homerun trot

Weatherford head baseball coach Jeff Lightfoot released a statement ... saying, “We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today.”

“We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball.”

Charlie Blackmon to endorse sportsbook, the first active MLB player to do so

Blackmon, per MLB policy, is not allowed to promote betting on baseball specifically but can endorse the sportsbook in general.

He is the first player to capitalize on opportunities in the sports betting space that were included in baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement. Marketing and sponsorship deals with sportsbooks were restricted to league and team entities but prohibited for players and coaches prior to the CBA that was put in place this offseason. Players, coaches and MLB personnel remain prohibited from betting on baseball.

Snek Byte:

Watch Arizona snake catcher pull two rattlesnakes from cactus in one go

The video taken by Marissa Maki—who works at snake removal service Rattlesnake Solutions—shows the two snakes hiding in a pink cactus in a back yard in Phoenix. The venomous snakes can be heard rattling their tails as Maki reaches inside the cactus with a pair of tongs.