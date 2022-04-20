Snake Bytes: 4/20 - Diamondbacks Remain a Sobering Experience

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 1, Washington 6

Stop me if you have heard this one before. Madison Bumgarner turned in a decent outing, but the Arizona offense left him hanging. Then, Arizona’s bullpen was unable to keep the game in check.

Bumgarner Leaning on Revamped Cutter

It has been a long time coming, but it seems that Madison Bumgarner has finally refined his cut fastball into a new, effective pitch he can use to work his way through opposing lineups, even with his decreased velocity. Hopefully, this new tool in Bumgarner’s arsenal leads to an extended run of success for the veteran southpaw.

Arizona 0, Washington 1

Tyler Gilbert was brought up from Reno to make the emergency spot start as part of the double header roster. He allowed only one run on three hits and a walk through 5.2 IP. The bullpen kept Washington right there at one run for the game. The offense however, remained anemic at best, managing only five hits and three walks while failing to push a single runner across the plate.

Arizona Bats Waste Gilbert Gem

Arizona’s pitching could have done little more to make this game winnable. They held Washington to only four hits in the game, allowing only one run. Tyler Gilbert was responsible for 5.2 IP of that, allowing the one run on three hits. He deserved a win for his efforts. Instead, the Arizona offense looked like they lacked any sort of plan at the plate and, for the most part, made things easy for Washington’s Joan Adon on the mound.

Arizona Bullpen Carousel Continues to Turn

The Diamondbacks have recalled reliever Edwin Uceta from the taxi-squad and have optioned Matt Peacock to Reno.

Other Baseball News

Charlie Blackmon is First Active MLB Player to Sign Sportsbook Endorsement

Thanks to a deal with MaximBet, the Colorado Rockies all-star outfielder is now the first active Major League Baseball player to endorse a bookmaker in the United States. Blackmon, per MLB policy, is not allowed to promote betting on baseball specifically but can endorse the sportsbook in general.

Group Led by Dave Stewart Preparing Expansion Bid

Old “friend” alert in Nashville. Stewart said his group, which includes former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, expects to raise $2 billion to purchase an expansion team.