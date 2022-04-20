Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 4/19/2022

The Diamondbacks affiliates combined for a 2-2 record.

Top 10 Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 2 for 4, 3B, BB, HBP, RBI, 2 R

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 1 for 4, BB

Reno CF Alek Thomas 1 for 3, BB

Amarillo RHP Brandon Pfaadt: 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 8 K, 74 pitches (55 strikes)

A pair of early home runs allowed Reno (7-6) to take an early lead in this game and their final long ball gave them the win. Drew Ellis slammed a 2-run homer in the first off Bees starter Ryan Smith. Matt Davidson would hit his 8th homer of the year in the 3rd to make it 3-0. In addition to the early run support, Tommy Henry delivered 5 1⁄ 3 no-hit innings although he walked 4 and struck out 7. Reno’s 3-0 would evaporate late, as Salt Lake scored once in the 7th and twice in the 8th off Humberto Mejia to tie things up at 3-3. Fortunately that was all the scoring in this game, Reno would get a zero from Kevin Ginkel in the 9th. With two outs in the bottom half of the inning, Nick Heath deposited a walk-off home run.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 19, San Antonio Missions 10

Amarillo (5-5) got a decent outing from Brandon Pfaadt (see above), but he battled pitch count issues and was yanked after 4 innings with a 2-1 lead. Unfortunately for Amarillo, the bullpen was not up to task as Jeff Bain would give up a 3-spot in the 5th and Brett de Geus would surrender 4 in the 6th. Despite trailing 8-2 after the top of the 6th, the Soddies hitters feasted off the Missions bullpen. After putting two runs in the 6th, Amarillo put up a 5-spot in the bottom of the 7th. A walk and a double put the first two on with no outs, followed by a sacrifice fly and two straight singles. Juan Centeno would plate three on a home run for the second lead change of the game, giving the Sod Poodles a 9-8 lead. That lead was short-lived, as Blake Workman surrendered 2 runs in the 8th inning that put Amarillo down 10-9 going into the bottom half of the inning. That’s when an offensive explosion occurred, as they scored 10 runs in that frame.

A hit by pitch and walk put the first two runners on, as the first 6 pitches of the inning were outside the strike zone. Leandro Cedeno would make it the second three-run homer in as many innings, which gave Amarillo a 12-10 lead. A single and a hit batter would set up another 3-run homer opportunity for Centeno, who hit his second in as many innings anmd put this game on ice. Two singles, a triple, and a home run would account for the final four runs of the frame and get to the game’s final score. The 9th inning was merely a formality, as Junior Garcia punched out two of the three hitters he faced to close it out.

As a side note, Amarillo nearly managed to catch up to the 2022 D-backs run total (22) in a single game here. Yikes!

Hillsboro (5-5) had a very winnable game slip out of their fingers due to shoddy defense and a bad bullpen. All five of their runs were scored via the long ball, as Tim Tawa, Ryan Bliss, Jorge Barrosa, and A.J. Vukovich all left the yard. That was enough offense to work for Scott Randall, who allowed 3 runs on 7 hits, 1 walk, and 6 strikeouts in 5 innings, who left the game with a 5-3 lead and in line for the win. That went up in smoke in the 6th, as Julio Frias would cough up 3 runs and the lead. Andrew Saalfrank would punch out the side in the 7th, but would also surrender a home run to Zac Veen to put the Hops down by 2. The Hops built together a 1-out rally, as Caleb Roberts drew a walk and Cam Coursey dropped a ball in left to put the tying runs on base. Unfortunately an inning-ending double play would squash that rally.