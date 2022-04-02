Spring Gameday Thread, #18: D-backs vs. White Sox

D-backs line-up

Daulton Varsho, RF Ketel Marte, 2B Drew Ellis, 1B Dominic Canzone, LF Corbin Carroll, DH Juan Graterol, C Sergio Alcantara, 3B Jordan Lawlar, SS Dominic Fletcher, CF

+ RHP Merrill Kelly, RHP Mark Melancon, LHP, Miguel Aguilar, LHP Mack Lemieux, LHP Joe Mantiply

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made 2 roster moves and have 37 players in camp (including injured list players).

Optioned to Triple-A Reno:

LHP Tyler Gilbert

RHP Taylor Widener

Yeah, last year’s no-hit hero will not be making the Opening Day roster, unless something very unforeseen happens. I must admit, I did wonder if one of them might stick to eat up innings out of the bullpen, especially in the first few weeks when the starters are still getting fully stretched out. Worth remembering there are 28 spots open on the roster initially, until the number eventually shrinks to 26 down the road. It’ll be interesting to see how the D-backs use the additional two places.

Looks like a young line-up tonight, with starting spots for the likes of Corbin Carroll and Jordan Lawlar. This one is on Bally Sports, with the regular broadcast team, so be nice to get a look at them! We’ll also see if Merrill Kelly is as impressive as last time out, and Mark Melancon... Well, is considerably more impressive.