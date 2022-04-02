D-Backs Review Spring Game #17 - Split Squad ARI (1) v CLE (5)

Alrighty. Review number two for me! It’s gonna be a good day. I’m already having a pretty good day, DBacks, so let’s not ruin it: Off work, two baseball games to review (1-0 so far), oh and just the birth of my best friends’ daughter, Iris (Update, they went into delivery as the first inning started against the Guardians!

See my earlier review for all the things that happened before gametime today.

Starting Lineups:

Arizona:

CF McCarthy

LF Hummel

C Kelly

1B Beer

SS Perdomo

RF Bishop

3B Hager

DH Diaz

2B Alexander

P Gilbert

Cleveland:

CF Straw

SS Rosario

3B Ramirez

DH Reyes

2B Chang

RF Naylor

1B Miller

LF Mercado

C Hedges

P Plesac

Inning 1: Top of the first goes by without much ado. McCarthy struck out, Hummel walked (and stole a base), Kelly struck out and Beer lined out to right. I missed most of this inning because of my friends’ updates on Iris. I’m back all in on baseball for a while now though. Also, MLB isn’t doing gameday feed for this one, so I’m entirely reliant on the Cleveland radio team… Not a great start, they think Geraldo’s last name is Perdoma. First pitch double for Straw off Gilbert to start the bottom half. Gilbert did get Amed Rosario to strike out, but some bad defense in left from Hummel gave Ramirez an RBI double and then he scored on a Reyes single to center. Thankfully Chang flew out to center and Naylor grounded into a force at third. 2-0 Guardians

Inning 2: Perdomo started the Second with a double to right. Unfortunately, the next three hitters struck out twice and flew out to left (Bishop, Hager, Diaz). A much better Second for Gilbert though. He got a ground out, fly out, and strike out to quickly retire the Guardians. 2-0 Guardians

Inning 3: Blaze Alexander started the Third with a single to left. McCarthy then did his best Locastro and took a pitch somewhere (Cleveland radio guys didn’t feel the need to say where). Hummel then grounded out to first, but thankfully there was no relay, so runners on first and third for Kelly. Who unfortunately grounded to third and based on the excitement in the announcer’s voice, it was a defensive gem of a double play… in the bottom of the inning, Gilbert got a ground out but then he gave up a homer, double, homer before getting the final two outs. 5-0 Guardians

Inning 4: With a new Guardian on the mound, Beer was hit by a pitch, but Perdomo (who’s name is now correctly pronounced!) flew out and Bishop grounded into a double play. Thankfully, the bottom of the inning was three up three down. And it seems like Hager made a good play at third; big hop and then an accurate throw across the diamond. So that’s nifty. 5-0 Guardians

Inning 5: Hager, Diaz and Alexander came up against Triston McKenzie, a former top prospect in Cleveland. I’ve actually seen him pitch in person. He’s LANKY. But his stuff can be filthy if he’s on point. He struck out the side. Wendelken replaced Gilbert in the bottom half. He struck out the first two and got a grounder to second for out number three. 5-0 Guardians

Inning 6: Despite a great at bat, McCarthy struck out to start the Sixth. Hummel walked again, but Kelly lined out to left and Beer struck out. Not a great first half of the inning. Tommy Henry pitched the Sixth for the D-Backs. Other defensive changes: Carroll in CF, Franco in LF, and Castillo at 1B. Two quick strikeouts and groundout later, the inning ended. Henry did hit one batter though. 5-0 Guardians

Inning 7: Perdomo led off the Seventh with a single off McKenzie. So that’s nifty. Bishop then lined a ball to third, but Ramirez made another great play to get him at first. Perdomo to second. Hager then proceeded to line a double to left on the line, scoring Perdomo! Someone named Jordan Howard pinch hit for Diaz and grounded out. Then Deyvison De Los Santos pinch hit for Alexander and struck out to end the inning. Henry stayed on the mound but there were other changes: Centeno at C, Corniel at SS, Fletcher in RF, Tawa at 2B, Howard at DH, De Los and Santos at 3B. Henry pitched his second inning and sent them down in order, strikeout, ground out strike out. 5-1 Guardians

Inning 8: Carroll worked a lead off walk and took second on a pickoff attempt error. But Franco struck out. Centeno hit a single to center, but Carroll didn’t have time to score. Castillo then grounded into a double play, ending this chance. Someone named Meisinger came in to pitch the bottom for us. Ramirez worked a lead off walk, but someone named Kwan (not the character from that new Halo show) flew out to Carroll who nearly doubled the pinch runner off with a throw that “would’ve been challenged if replay was available.” Said runner was then caught stealing second and the batter struck out to end the inning. 5-1 Guardians

Inning 9: The game ended with a whimper. Two quick groundouts and a fly out mercifully ended the game without much ado. 5-1 Guardians

Final Thoughts: Not a great pitching performance from Gilbert, nor much in the way of offense for the Snakes. But for the most part, our MLB guys did ok, and a loss isn’t unexpected when we were playing much of Cleveland’s Opening Day lineup.

Baby Update: Little Iris arrived just before the Seventh tonight. Mom and Dad seem exhausted, but ecstatic. Despite the loss, it’s a great day!