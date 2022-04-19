D-backs Game Preview, #10: 4/19 @ Nationals

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS NATIONALS Daulton Varsho - CF Cesar Hernandez - 2B Ketel Marte - 2B Juan Soto - RF David Peralta - LF Nelson Cruz - DH Seth Beer - 1B Josh Bell - 1B Cooper Hummel - DH Keibert Ruiz - C Jake McCarthy - RF Lane Thomas - LF Sergio Alcantara - 3B Maikel Franco - 3B Jose Herrera - C Alcides Escobar - SS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Victor Robles - CF M. Bumgarner - LHP Josiah Gray - RHP

The Diamondbacks get an early chance to return to regular 9-inning double headers, following the postponement of yesterday’s game in Washington. They’ll probably be a bit disappointed, considering they went 4-0 in 7-inning double headers, with three of those wins being shutouts, including the day against Atlanta where their pitchers allowed a total of one hit. One of the starting pitchers that day, Madison Bumgarner, takes the mound in the opener here, having no-hit the Braves the last time he started a double-header. Keep that up, MadBum. Also of note in the line-up. the first day off for Christian Walker, with Seth Beer starting at first, and Cooper Hummel at DH.

Mind you, the last time the Diamondbacks lost any kind of a double-header was all the way back in August 2014, when they were walked off in the opener by Cleveland, going down 3-2. Since then, Arizona has won nine consecutive double header contests:

Aug 13, 2014 (2) @ CLE, 1-0

May 6, 2015 (1) @ COL, 13-7

May 6, 2015 (2) @ COL, 5-1

Sep 1, 2015 (1) @ COL, 6-4

Sep 1, 2015 (2) @ COL, 5-3

Sep 25. 2020 (1) @ COL, 4-0

Sep 25. 2020 (2) @ COL, 11-5

Apr 25. 2020 (1) @ ATL, 4-0

Apr 25. 2020 (2) @ ATL, 7-0

That’s a combined 9-0 record with four shutouts, and outscoring the opposition by am average of four runs per game (56-20). Six of those games have come in Coors Field, which is probably no great surprise, considering it’s far and away the National League West venue most likely to be disrupted by rain. Here’s the total precipitation in each city for May through July, from rssweather.com:

Denver: 6.04 inches Phoenix: 1.24 San Francisco: 0.71 Los Angeles: 0.38 San Diego: 0.32

I was surprised to see Phoenix in second, above all those oceanic cities in California. But that’s almost entirely due to the monsoon in July, responsible for just shy of an inch. And, of course, we have this device above the ballpark which can be used to keep rain out. The Rockies might want to look into that. Though Denver is considerably drier than our current location of Washington across those three months, the nation’s capital getting 10.61 inches of rain. Due to the shortened season, there are already 36 double headers scheduled this year, more than in the last pre-COVID campaign (34 in 2019). It’ll be interesting to see if a modern record is set by the end of the season.