Snake Bytes: 04/18 - Sasaki Again

Diamondbacks News

Melancon said he made a change with his “hip hinge,” something that pitching coach Brent Strom described as Melancon “getting into his back leg” more as he started his delivery.

Strom said the club’s physical therapist, Ben Hagar, was looking back at video from Melancon’s time with the San Diego Padres and noticed the difference.

“Instead of (his right knee) just being straight and falling,” Strom said, “he would get into his back leg and that helped create a little bit better power through the middle of the body, which then works its way up the chain and helped his cutter a great deal, which was evident in (Saturday’s) game.”

Steve Gilbert sees the D-Backs still continuing to struggle with the hitting, defensive errors and concludes that the 5th starter will probably be named TBD more than once.

The good news was Castellanos throwing 4 scoreless innings, the bad news was everything else.

Once again we had a typical Torey Lovullo “déja vû”-moment post-game: “We’re the type of team that cannot make that [Pavin Smith throwing error, DBE] type of mistake, we’ve got to make our plays and execute fundamentally.”

Caleb Smith is off to Reno to work on...whatever.

Around The MLB

[CBS Sports] Notable injury round-ups

Not sure what is so legend about it, a guy throwing a pizza slice at another fan after having consumed too much alcohol, but they sure made a great story on it at ESPN.

Martinez has been associated with the Blue Jays since 1981 when he played for them as a catcher. Martinez began his broadcasting career as a color commentator in 1987 for Blue Jays games and also had a stint with the team as a manager.

Across The Pacific

After last weeks’s perfect game, Sasaki dominated NPB again this weekend.

Across The Atlantic

The 17-year-old catcher learned baseball in Nettuno, Italy. He reportedly agreed to a US$ 85,000 bonus. The 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds backstop made his debut in the Bulgarian top league with the Sofia Blues at 16. He impressed several scouts when he participated in showcases in Florida in the Fall of 2021.

His parents, Asen and Svetlana, represented Bulgaria internationally in modern pentathlon. His sister Eleni, now 29, also made the Bulgarian junior National Team in track and field.