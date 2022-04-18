Snake Bytes: 04/18 - Sasaki Again

Diamondbacks News
[AZ Central] Diamondbacks pitcher Mark Melancon encouraged after mechanical adjustment pays off
Melancon said he made a change with his “hip hinge,” something that pitching coach Brent Strom described as Melancon “getting into his back leg” more as he started his delivery.
Strom said the club’s physical therapist, Ben Hagar, was looking back at video from Melancon’s time with the San Diego Padres and noticed the difference.
“Instead of (his right knee) just being straight and falling,” Strom said, “he would get into his back leg and that helped create a little bit better power through the middle of the body, which then works its way up the chain and helped his cutter a great deal, which was evident in (Saturday’s) game.”
[dbacks.com] D-backs’ struggles continue in loss to Mets
Steve Gilbert sees the D-Backs still continuing to struggle with the hitting, defensive errors and concludes that the 5th starter will probably be named TBD more than once.
[Arizona Sports] D-backs’ Humberto Castellanos throws 4 scoreless frames in loss to Mets
The good news was Castellanos throwing 4 scoreless innings, the bad news was everything else.
[AZ Central] Error-prone Arizona Diamondbacks sink further in series loss to New York Mets
Once again we had a typical Torey Lovullo “déja vû”-moment post-game: “We’re the type of team that cannot make that [Pavin Smith throwing error, DBE] type of mistake, we’ve got to make our plays and execute fundamentally.”
[Arizona Sports] D-backs option LHP Caleb Smith, recall RHP Matt Peacock
Caleb Smith is off to Reno to work on...whatever.
Around The MLB
[CBS Sports] Notable injury round-ups
- Orioles ace John Means placed on injured list with forearm tightness
- Tigers place right-hander Casey Mize on 10-day injured list with elbow sprain
- Tigers place Javier Báez on injured list as shortstop continues to deal with thumb isssue
- Twins’ Sonny Gray placed on 10-day injured list with hamstring issue
- Blue Jays place lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu on 10-day injured list with forearm inflammation
- Angels star Mike Trout exits after being hit in the hand by a pitch
[ESPN] The legend of the Fenway Pizza Chucker
Not sure what is so legend about it, a guy throwing a pizza slice at another fan after having consumed too much alcohol, but they sure made a great story on it at ESPN.
[ESPN] Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez stepping away due to cancer diagnosis
Martinez has been associated with the Blue Jays since 1981 when he played for them as a catcher. Martinez began his broadcasting career as a color commentator in 1987 for Blue Jays games and also had a stint with the team as a manager.
Across The Pacific
[Japan] Roki Sasaki impresses again
After last weeks’s perfect game, Sasaki dominated NPB again this weekend.
Across The Atlantic
[Bulgaria] Yoanis Alexsandrov signs for Chicago Cubs, becomes first Bulgarian player to join MLB organization
The 17-year-old catcher learned baseball in Nettuno, Italy. He reportedly agreed to a US$ 85,000 bonus. The 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds backstop made his debut in the Bulgarian top league with the Sofia Blues at 16. He impressed several scouts when he participated in showcases in Florida in the Fall of 2021.
His parents, Asen and Svetlana, represented Bulgaria internationally in modern pentathlon. His sister Eleni, now 29, also made the Bulgarian junior National Team in track and field.
