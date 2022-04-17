Snake Bytes 4/17: The Bunny Bytes

Team News



D-backs RHP Zac Gallen tosses 4 scoreless innings in season debut

Gallen had command of his pitch mix and threw 43 strikes in 66 pitches, while his fastball hit 95 miles per hour. He allowed two singles and a walk, but no Mets reached scoring position during his outing.

https://arizonasports.com/story/3109118/d-backs-rhp-zac-gallen-tosses-4-scoreless-innings-in-season-debut/

D-backs’ rally in 7th, snap 11-game losing-streak against Mets on road

Sergio Alcantara snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Ketel Marte added an RBI double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 3-2 Saturday. Arizona ended an 11-game skid at Citi Field with its first victory in Queens since Aug. 24, 2017.

https://arizonasports.com/story/3109454/d-backs-rally-in-7th-snap-11-game-losing-streak-against-mets-on-road/

The @Dbacks have not allowed an Inherited Runner to Score yet, (10 chances) That's most chances of any team with 0 IRS#dbacks 0-10#dodgers 0-9#astros 0-5#Nationals have stranded 18 of 20 IRS https://t.co/QutCYfqPP4 — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) April 15, 2022





Fridays Dbacks beat by Steve Gilbert

https://view.mail.mlblists.com/messages/1650038622545a0fc08d87cb6/raw

Rest of the West

Worth the wait: Gore delivers on hype in MLB debut

https://www.mlb.com/news/mackenzie-gore-features-fastball-in-mlb-debut



Belt reliable as ever as Giants surge to open season

Belt is now 9-for-24 (.375) with five runs and five RBIs through six games

https://www.mlb.com/giants/news/giants-win-third-straight-series-to-start-season



AL and the other divisions

Maddon intentionally walks Seager ... with the bases loaded

https://www.mlb.com/news/joe-maddon-intentional-walk-corey-seager-bases-loaded

Means (elbow) could miss rest of 2022

The Orioles best player (hey, you, stop laughing!) might be out for the year.

Asked today if Means would pitch again this season, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde would not commit to that possibility. “I don’t know that,” Hyde said. “That’s a question mark right now.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/john-means-has-left-elbow-strain



Syndergaard honors Adenhart in Halos debut

https://www.mlb.com/news/noah-syndergaard-efficient-in-angels-debut-mike-trout-homers

Houston Astros place All-Star closer Ryan Pressly on 10-day injured list with knee inflammation

We walked him off on Weds so I’ll include this...

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/33752479/houston-astros-place-all-star-closer-ryan-pressly-10-day-injured-list-knee-inflammation



Anything Goes



Quick Hits: Pitch Clocks, Mariners, Brash, Cubs, Baez

After one day of enforcing new pitch clock rules in the minor leagues, supporters of faster action and shorter games will be encouraged. Per J.J. Cooper of Baseball America, yesterday’s games were more than 25 minutes shorter on average.

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2022/04/quick-hits-pitch-clocks-mariners-brash-cubs-baez.html

This day in history: In 1790, Benjamin Franklin died. Yugoslavia surrendered to the Germans in 1941 and in 1970 Apollo 13 returned to Earth.



This day in baseball history: Alexander Cartwright, who is credited with coming up with 3 outs per inning and 3 strikes for an out, was born in 1820. He was elected to the HOF in 1938. The first professional baseball game ever played happened in 1869, as the Cinncinati Red Stockings defeated the Cincinnati Amateurs, 24 - 15. In 1947, Jackie Robinson got his first hit, against the Boston Braves. It was a bunt single. In 2018, Patrick Corbin threw his first career shutout blanking the Giants 1-0. Dyson walked, Corbin bunted him over and Peralta singled in Dyson for the games only run in the bottom of the 8th inning.



10 Fun Facts about Easter you Probably Didn’t Know

https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/10-fun-facts-about-easter-you-probably-didnt-know/