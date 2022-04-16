Snake Bytes: 4/16 - Outmatched in Every Way

Diamondbacks News

Arizona Pitching Roughed Up in NY

Zach Davies and Caleb Smith combined to 10 runs on 12 hits and four walks in 7.1 innings of work. At least the poor pitching helped take the attention off the fact that Arizona’s offense continued to struggle.

Diamondbacks Looking to ‘Reset’

Performances like Friday are going to quickly start the hot seat watch for Torey Lovullo

Poor Pitching, Defense, Offense Sinks Arizona

The box score shows the Diamondbacks committed two errors on Friday. That’s generous to how sloppily they played against the Mets at Citi Field in Queens. Once again, Arizona only managed a whopping three hits in the game, though they did draw five walks, continuing their odd run of drawing more walks than hits on the season. The Snakes were, frankly, unwatchable on Friday.

Smith to Bullpen, Castellanos to Start Sunday

With Caleb Smith returning to the bullpen where he belongs, Humberto Castellanos will attempt to fill the fifth starter slot for the Snakes on Sunday.

Are Diamondbacks Mulling a Reunion with Upton?

No.

Other Baseball News

Angels Take Sho-time to Texas

Shohei Ohtani wasted no time bringing the excitement on Friday evening, launching the first pitch of the game into the right center field bleachers. But he wasn’t done. In the fifth inning, he sent another pitch into the right field bleachers for a two-run shot.

Ichiro Puts on Show for Seattle Home Opener

It’s been an awful long time since #51 for Seattle threw from the mound, but it happened again last night.