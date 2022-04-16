Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 4/15/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record. The team had some high profile pitching prospects on the mound, with lefty Blake Walston going for High A Hillsboro and righty Slade Cecconi throwing for AA Amarillo.

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 1-2, BB, HBP, SB, R

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 0-3, SF, RBI

Hillsboro LHP Blake Walston: 5 1⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K, 74 pitches (48 strikes)

Amarillo RHP Slade Cecconi: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, 77 pitches (44 strikes)

Visalia 3B Deyvison De Los Santos: 1-4, solo HR, 2 RBI|

Hillsboro 3B A.J. Vukovich: 2-4, RBI, SB

Visalia RHP Joe Elbis: 2+ IP, 5 H, 5 R (5 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, 47 pitches (31 strikes)

Hillsboro SS Ryan Bliss: 2-4, 2 R

Hillsboro DH Adrian Del Castillo: 0-3

Dan Straily would give up a 2-run homer to former Diamondback Wyatt Mathisen, but would allow nothing more in 7 innings of work on the mound. Reno (5-5) found themselves trailing 2-0 for most of the game, but would answer with their own 2-run home run off the bat of Matt Davidson in the 8th to tie things up. Jesus Liranzo would pitch the 9th inning and surrender two runs on a triple, passed ball, then a 2-out home run by Austin Dean to put Reno behind 4-2. Yadiel Rivera would put up a solo shot in the 9th, but that was Reno’s only score of the inning.

Amarillo would waste a great start from Slade Cecconi, who allowed just an unearned run over 5 innings with 5 strikeouts. Amarillo made 3 errors in the game, two in the first inning, and coughed up a three spot in the 8th inning. Amarillo had lead the entire game up to that point, scoring in the first on a Corbin Carroll walk that came around thanks to a wild pitch that got Carroll to 2nd and a throwing error by the Tulsa catcher on a dropped third strike. Jancarlos Cintron and Leandro Cedeno added solo homers to get Amarillo’s scoring tally for the game. Brett de Geus pitched 2 scoreless innings of relief behind Cecconi, but Jeff Bain wasn’t as lucky as he was responsible for those 3 runs in the 8th. A lack of control plus a back-breaking two-run homer with 2 outs in the inning would be the difference.

Runs were at a premium at this game, as Blake Walston cruised through this game and a bad Hillsboro offense. The Hops were able to get a couple timely hits with Jorge Barrosa driving home a run with a double in the first and A.J. Vukovich blooping in a ball for an RBI single in the 8th inning. Ryan Bliss scored both runs for Hillsboro as he had 2 hits from the leadoff spot. Despite the lack of offense, Walston still put zeros on the board for 5 1⁄ 3 innings with no walks and 6 strikeouts. Liu Fuenmayor would allow Everett’s only run in the 7th, as he allowed a double and a triple in the frame with 1 out but limited the damage to just that 1 run. Julio Frias delivered 2 scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Visalia would take their second straight loss by 11 runs, with the game following the same script. Joe Elbis got hammered for 4 runs in the first, as the first five batters he faced reached base. After a scoreless 2nd inning, he would give up an infield hit to 2B before getting pulled. What followed what a parade of awful pitching as Visalia pitchers gave up 11 runs in the 3rd-5th innings. Junior Mieses would allow the inherited runner to score and 4 runs of his own while recording 4 outs although Bryan Castillo didn’t fare much better. Castillo allowed 6 runs while getting the next 5 outs in the game. Visalia would take on a few runs, as Deyvison De Los Santos recorded two RBI and a solo HR in addition to sac flies by Jordan Lawlar and Jean Walters.