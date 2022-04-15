Arizona Diamondbacks Minor Leagues Recap 4/14/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record.

Top Prospect Performances

Reno RHP Luis Frias: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 8 K, 75 pitches (52 strikes)

Amarillo DH Corbin Carroll: 2 for 3, 2 BB, 2 SB, 2 R

Amarillo RHP Drey Jameson: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K, 71 pitches (49 strikes)

Luis Frias put up a solid start for Reno (5-4), allowing just 2 runs in 5 innings with 8 punchouts. All of Reno’s runs would come in the 5th-7th innings, including a 4 spot in the 6th. Reno would find themselves down 2-0, but a double by Alek Thomas and a triple by Stone Garrett would put Reno on the board in the 5th. The 6th would be a different story, as the Aces had 4 straight hits to open the frame in the sequence of single, home run, single, single. Nick Heath would provide the home run while Thomas and Jake Hager would add sac flies to the inning to get the final two runs of the inning across. The 7th would see Reno cash in on a leadoff walk by Buddy Kennedy when Grayson Greiner hit a 2-out double. Reno’s bullpen would deliver 4 scoreless innings, with Matt Peacock picking up the win with 2 perfect innings of relief.

CF Alek Thomas: 1 for 3, 2B, BB, SF, RBI, R

A game that was more lopsided than the final score would indicate, thanks to a solid performance from Drey Jameson. Jameson allowed just 3 hits and 1 walk with 3 strikeouts in 5 innings. Corbin Carroll reached base 4 times and swiped a couple bags to set the table, pushing his triple slash to .375/.500/.625 through 6 games with 2 homers and 3 steals. Dominic Canzone and Nick Dalesandro had two-hit games for Amarillo (3-3), the former picking up 2 doubles and 3 RBI and the later blasting out a 2-run homer. Tulsa would score 3 runs in garbage time in what ultimately affected only the final score.

A bad day for the offense coupled with a disastrous 9th inning saw Hillsboro (2-4) lose an otherwise very winnable game. Hillsboro only recorded 5 hits and 4 walks in the game, only 2 of those hits going for extra base hits. Jamison Hill allowed just 1 run in 4 1⁄ 3 innings, but got hung an L due to a lack of support from the other players on the field. Jose Santamaria would allow a run in the 6th and Collin Sullivan would be responsible for the 3 runs in the 9th, including giving up a 2-run bomb to Noelvi Marte.

3B A.J. Vukovich: 2 for 4, 2B

No Lawlar (likely a scheduled rest day), no offense for Visalia (4-2), as they quickly found themselves down 13-0 after 6 innings. Avery Short allowed 8 hits and 5 runs (3 earned), striking out 3 in the loss. The 6th inning saw a bullpen implosion that had included 6 walks by Adrian Del Moral and Rael Santos and a couple hits blew that inning open. Things got so ugly that starting shortstop Channy Ortiz would pitch an inning for Visalia. The Rawhide picked up 3 runs late on the strength of doubles hit by Junior Franco and Deyvison De Los Santos.

3B Deyvison De Los Santos: 1 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI