SnakeBytes 4/15: To the Big Apple

Diamondbacks News

(Yahoo! News) 5 things to watch as Mets face Diamondbacks in first home series of 2022 MLB season

And all the pomp and circumstance of the home opener will be ratcheted up even more due to two other events.

The first will be the unveiling of the Tom Seaver statue in front of the ballpark, which SNY will air live at 10:30 a.m. as part of pregame coverage that will continue through first pitch at 1:10.

The second is the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the MLB color barrier as a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers, which will be celebrated throughout baseball on Friday.

(Venom Strikes) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith has One More Chance

With this last outing, Smith again looked like the starter spotlight was too big for him. The only season he was a complete starter was in 2019 with the Marlins. Smith pitched 153.1 innings with a 10-11 record in that season. His ERA was 4.52 with a 1.226 WHIP allowing 33 home runs and striking out 168 batters.

MLB News

(MLB.com) 1 first impression for all 30 teams

The season is one week old, which is way too early to draw any conclusions. But it is definitely not too early to have some first impressions. The season is long, and it’s possible, perhaps even probable, that a lot of these won’t last. But there’s no question that each team has had some clear storylines and takeaways emerge in this first week. Some good, some bad, but all clear and plain.

(Chicago Sun-Times) How Kris Bryant’s Cubs tenure is impacting the next generation of MLB players

“Bryant’s case has become the go-to example for service time manipulation. The Cubs infamously sent him to Triple-A to start the 2015 season, just long enough to cost him a year of service time. He and his representation filed a grievance.

In the end, an arbitrator sided with the Cubs. But the story didn’t end there.”

Because you know you wanted to read more about the CBA. You missed the drama, the thrill, the middle-aged men slowly walking back and forth across a baseball field. You know you do.

(MLB.com) One more skill Ohtani has become elite at

Well boy this article sure jinxed him, didn’t it?

(ESPN) Where would Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray be now in his baseball career?

Take a break from reading the K1-Kiem-Bidwell drama, and take a look in an alternate universe where Murray is represented by Scott Boras and plays for one of the cheapest teams in the sport!