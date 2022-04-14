The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record.

Outstanding Performances

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 3-4, solo HR, BB, SB, 2 R

Amarillo RF Corbin Carroll: 1-3, 3-R HR, 2 BB, 2 R

Tommy Henry would get blasted for 4 runs in the 2nd inning, which put Reno (4-4) in a quick 4-0 hole. Henry allowed 7 hits and walked 2 while striking out 3 in his 4 innings pitched, most of the damage coming in that 2nd inning. The Reno bullpen was not up to the task in this game, surrendering 5 runs in 5 innings although one silver lining was Randy Meisinger’s 9th inning in which he struck out the side in order. At the same time, the Reno lineup struggled to score runs. Despite solid games from Alek Thomas (3-5, R) and Jake Hager (2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 BB, RBI, R), there wasn’t much offense from the rest off the lineup. Stone Garrett blasted his first homer of the year in the 9th.

Despite a rough start from Matt Tabor (1 2⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 2 K), Amarillo (2-3) was in position to win this game with a 7 spot in the 4th. Some bad defense by Tulsa would fuel that 4th inning, as two fielding errors led to 4 runs scoring. Corbin Carroll capped off the inning with a 3-run homer. Despite another sloppy outing from Kenny Hernandez, Amarillo still had a 8-7 lead going into the 5th. One Levi Kelly disaster appearance later, they found themselves trailing 11-7 as he retired only 1 of 6 men at the plate. Blake Rogers didn’t fare much better as he would allow two more runs to score, one charged to Kelly. A 3-run double by Dominic Fletcher in the 6th would get Amarillo to within two runs, but the scoring would end there.

A game that was closer than the final score, as Hillsboro (2-3) broke the game open with a 6-run 7th inning. 8 of 9 Hops hitters recorded a base hit in this game, with Ryan Bliss being the only one to miss out although he recorded an RBI groundout in this game. John Carver walked 3 and allowed 2 hits, allowing just 1 run in 4 2⁄ 3 innings. Hillsboro’s first two runs were a result of a fly ball landing between the 2B and RF and the runner at 1st getting forced at 2nd. In the 5th, Caleb Roberts would give Hillsboro a brief lead with an RBI double. That lead would hold until the 7th, when Hugh Fisher gave up an RBI single to Mariners #2 prospect Noelvi Marte (not related to Ketel Marte).

In the 6th Hillsboro took advantage of walks, as the first four hitters would reach with three getting free passed. A sacrifice fly would advance all runners a base before a throwing error by Marte would result in a pair of runs scoring. A bloop hit to the outfield, stolen base, and an infield hit would put runners on the corners with one out. Bliss would ground out to short to plate the 8th and final run. That was more than enough to win, as Julio Frias and Austin Pope each tossed a scoreless frame to close this game out.