Houston (2) @ Arizona (3)/10: Walk Like A Man

Record: 2-4 .333

Welcome to day baseball! For me on the East Coast, the 4pm start time was a welcome change from 10pm. The Serpientes hosted Space City on gettaway day (weird since both teams are off tomorrow). Let’s get down to business!

First Inning

Top: Some shoddy defense defined the top of the First. Merrill threw away a golden double play opportunity (thankfully Perdomo got some leather on it, so no extra bases were taken). Then new 3B Yonny Hernandez nearly threw away a throw to Walker on another double play opportunity. Thankfully Walked nabbed it in the air and tagged Bregman to finish the unconventional double play. Another groundout ended the inning with no damage. 12 pitches.

Second Inning

Top: Law firm Kelly & Kelly struck out the side on 14 pitches. It was efficient and clinical.

Third Inning

Top: Six pitches, two ground outs, one fly out. 32 total pitches so far.

Fourth Inning

Top: Despite a walk to Bregman, Kelly induced two ground outs and struck out Tucker on 14 pitches. 46 total so far.

Fifth Inning

Top: The fifth took 19 pitches. Not great, but serviceable considering Kelly’s efficiency thus far and it’s the end of the second time through the order. Most worrisome to this fan was another poor throw from Merrill, this time to first on a pickoff attempt; he threw it short and the only thing keeping the runner at first was the Ump’s knee. 65 total pitches.

Sixth Inning

Top: A scary inning for Kelly. He pretty obviously ran out of energy, giving up a hit to Altuve, walking Brantley and giving up a hard fly out to Bregman before being replaced by Kyle Nelson. Tucker also had a long fly out to Peralta; thankfully runners were unable to advance on either play. Gurriel flew out to McCarthy in center on a much less exciting play. Kelly’s night ends with: 5.1IP 3H 0R 0ER 2BB 6Ks and 79 pitches

Seventh Inning

Top: Sean Poppen popped in for a visit, but it wasn’t appreciated. He got Diaz to fly out, but McCormick singled then got second on a Wild Pitch, then third on a Pena single. Maldonado hit a sac fly to tie the game and Altuve grounded out to keep it tied.

Eighth Inning

Top: Plenty of position changes here: Varsho in CF, McCarthy to RF, Smith out, Herrera to C and Kennedy on to pitch. Easy inning though, strikeout, pop out, fly out for Kennedy.

Ninth Inning

Top: Gulp. Melancon comes out of the ole Arm Barn (thank you PETA for this joke; it never fails to make me smirk)... A loud fly out to McCarthy in right started it out. A nice dribbler to first earned the second out. A loud single and error on Peralta let McCormick get to second. Thankfully McCarthy grabbed another fly out to end the inning.

Free Baseball The First

Top: Noe Ramirez got his opportunity to hold the tie with the spooky runner behind him. Not a great start: he walked Castro then Herrera had a passed ball which advanced both runners. After a strikeout, they chose to intentionally walk Brantley to pitch to Bregman with the bases loaded and only one out. This strategy failed as he flew out to RF and McCarthy couldn’t get the ball in fast enough. Perez got the call to end the inning and succeeded with a ground out.

This was a very well-pitched game. Kelly looked on point for 5 innings and both he and the bullpen kept the offense in the game until the extra inning. This was once again a bad look for the offense; they are so lost and trying far too hard. Everyone looks like they are mistiming pitches, swinging for the fences and simply not playing with good fundamentals. Echo that for the defense, although it wasn’t game ending today, so that’s good. Come October though, the only thing we’ll remember is the WIN!

Pitcher of the Game: Merrill Kelly (duh): 5.1IP 3H 0R 0ER 2BB 6Ks and 79 pitches Hitter of the Game: Cooper Hummel: 1-2, single, 4BB, K, 1-LOB

Well the Fangraph stopped updating after the Astros scored in the 10th. Can’t blame them for thinking the game was over at that point! But, wait - there was more! If ever it updates, it will be here. Off-day for the D-backs tomorrow, as they head out of state for the first time this year. A three-game set in New York against the Mets starts on Friday.