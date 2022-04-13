Snake Bytes: 4/13 - This is THAT Kind of Team

Diamondbacks News

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Madison Bumgarner managed to hold the Houston Astros to one ruin on five hits through five innings. Unfortunately for the Diamondbacks, they managed only one run on a whopping three hits through six innings, with the one run coming courtesy of a solo home run by Christian Walker in the sixth. The Diamondbacks managed only one more hit over the final three frames. Meanwhile Mark Melancon had a ninth inning to forget, surrendering two hits and a walk en route to allowing the winning run to score.

D-backs Squander Solid Bumgarner Outing

Madison Bumgarner only has so many quality outings left in the tank, so it stings even more when the Snakes not only lose one of those starts, but look entirely uncompetitive in doing so.

Diamondbacks Offense Woeful Again

Of the nine starters in last night’s lineup, five are still hitting beneath the Mendoza line, with three of the them still looking to find their way onto the interstate. Only Seth Beer has managed to not be an embarrassment.

Zac Gallen’s 2022 Debut Pushed Back

Instead of making his 2022 debut tonight against the Houston Astros, Zac Gallen will instead make his first start of the season on Sunday against the Mets. The reason for the push-back is a small cut on Gallen’s thumb that he received in a freak household accident.

Other Baseball News

Alyssa Nakken Makes Coaching History

The San Francisco Giants’ Alyssa Nakken made history Monday night when she became the first woman to take the field as a coach for a Major League game. Nakken took over as the Giants’ first-base coach in the top of the third inning after Antoan Richardson was ejected from the game by crew chief Greg Gibson following a dispute with Padres third-base coach Mike Shildt.

Travis d’Arnaud HBP, Hilarity Ensues

It is a rare sight these days to see players actually having fun on the field while playing a game. Atlanta’s Travis d’Arnaud was having plenty of it last night.