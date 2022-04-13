Fans predict the division winners

AL East:

Blue Jays 58% Rays 18% Yankees 13% Red Sox 10% Orioles 1%

AL Central:

White Sox 72% Twins 16% Tigers 5% Royals 4% Guardians 2%

AL West:

Astros: 52% Mariners 23% Angels 18% Rangers 5% Athletics 2%

NL East:

Braves 59% Mets 20% Phillies 17% Nationals 2% Marlins 2%

NL Central:

Brewers 59% Cardinals 29% Cubs 6% Reds 4% Pirates 2%

NL West:

Dodgers 81% Padres 9% Giants 7% Rockies 2% Diamondbacks 1%

You may or may not agree with some or all of the above. If so, feel free to tell us in the poll below, and explain your logic in the comments!

Poll Which of the above predictions do you MOST disagree with? AL East: Blue Jays 58%

AL Central: White Sox 72%

AL West: Astros: 52%

NL East: Braves 59%

NL Central: Brewers 59%

NL West: Dodgers 81% vote view results 0% AL East: Blue Jays 58% (0 votes)

10% AL Central: White Sox 72% (1 vote)

40% AL West: Astros: 52% (4 votes)

0% NL East: Braves 59% (0 votes)

10% NL Central: Brewers 59% (1 vote)

40% NL West: Dodgers 81% (4 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Of all the above divisions, I think the faith in the Blue Jays is probably the most impressive, considering they have not finished higher than third in the division since 2016. However, they did win 91 games last season, and missed out on at least a slot in a wild-card play-in tournament by just one game. There’s only one other division where fans have not chosen the reigning champions to repeat. That’s in the NL West, where the Dodgers remain the overwhelming choice to get back on top, with the 2021 winning Giants not even in second place, getting just 7% of the vote.