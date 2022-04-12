Minor League Recap 4/10/22: Canzone goes off

Diamondbacks affiliates won just one out of four games played on Sunday. No games played today, so there’ll be no MILB recap needed.

Highlighted Performances

Ryne Nelson AAA 5 IP 4 H 1 ER 0 BB 7 SO

Dominic Canzone AA 4-4 with BB, 3 2B

Luke Albright A+ 6 IP 0 ER 3H 0BB 6 SO

Liam Norris A 3.2 IP 0 ER 1 H 1 BB 5 SO

Honorary mention to Visalia's second baseman Jean Walters, who got the win with a scoreless inning of relief!

Ryne Nelson had a solid debut for the Aces, but the bullpen blew most of a four-run lead. Nelson went five innings, with just one run allowed on four hits, no walks, and seven strikeouts. Nelson’s lone run allowed came in the fifth via a solo homer. Matt Peacock had a not-so-great outing, with three runs allowed on five hits and a hit by pitch. Two out of three runs scored via a two run home run. Jesus Liranzo struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning. Mitchell Stumpo walked one, and struck out one, in a scoreless eighth inning. Josh Green entered the ninth inning with game tied at 4-4, got two outs, and then gave up a walk-off solo homer to the third batter he faced.

Dominic Miroglio lead off the third inning with a solo home run, putting the Aces up 1-0. Two quick outs later, and Jake Hager doubled. Braden Bishop followed up with a triple, scoring Hager, and thanks to a throwing error, was able to score himself to put the score at 3-0. Stuart Fairchild made the score 4-0 in the top of the fourth with a solo homer, but unfortunately that was it as far as Reno's offense goes.

In a wild contest, Bryce Jarvis's 2022 debut was just 'Okay'. Jarvis went 4 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, a wild pitch, and three walks, with three strikeouts. Jarvis was actually much better than his final line suggests, all three walks, three of the singles, and one of the runs came in the first inning, but Jarvis managed to settle down after that until the end of the fifth inning, when the wheels came off. In addition, Brett de Geus relieved Jarvis with one on and two outs, and allowed the inherited runner to score De Geus pitched 1 1⁄ 3 innings, with three runs allowed on two walks, four hits, and a hit by pitch, with a strike out. Levi Kelly went an inning and allowed a run on two hits and two walks, with a strike out. Blake Rogers pitched a scoreless eighth inning, but allowed a run in the top ninth. Kenny Hernandez had a very rough outing in the top of the tenth. Hernandez allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits, including two home runs.

Dominic Canzone had a monster of a game offensively, going 4-4 with three doubles, a walk, and a pair of runs batted in. Canzone got the scoring started in the top of the first inning, doubling in Jancarlos Cintron, who had drawn a one-out walk. Cintron scored Amarillo’s second run of the game in the bottom of the third, after hitting a two out double, and scoring on Canzone’s lone single of the game to make the score 2-1. That lead would quickly evaporate to a 6-2 deficit after a five run sixth by Midland. Amarillo would rally in the bottom of the inning, with Dominic Canzone hitting a lead off double, the other Dominic (Fletcher) following up with a single, and Leandro Cedeno hitting a three run home run to left center. Two outs later, Ti’Quan Forbes added one more run with a solo homer to tie the game back up at 6-6.

Midland scored a run in the top of the seventh, and the top of the ninth to make the score 8-6. Amarillo rallied to tied the game up in the bottom of the ninth. Ti’Quan Forbes led of the inning with a single, then Drew Stankiewicz and Corbin Carroll took back to back walks to load the bases. Jancarlos Cintron hit a sac fly, scoring Forbes. The red hot Dominic Canzone was intentionally walked to load the bases once again. Dominic Fletched grounded out for the second out of the inning, scoring Stankiewicz, and tying the game at 8-8. Leandro Cedeno grounded out to end the inning.

After Midland plated four runs in the top of the 10th, Amarillo attempted to rally once again. With Leandro Cedeno starting the inning as the ghost runner at 2nd, Juan Centeno singled putting runners on the corners. Centeno advanced to second due to defensive indifference. Nick Dalesandro struck out for the first out of the inning. Ti’quan Forbes singled to right, scoring Centeno, but was thrown out trying to advance to second. Drew Stankiewicz then grounded out to short to end the game.

Overall, the pitching was quite good in this game, but the Hops had next to no offense, with only four hits, though they did draw six walks, and stole four bases. Ramses Malave was 1-3 with a double, a walk, and a stolen base. Neyfy Castillo was 1-4 with a double. Tim Tawa was the only player to reach base more than twice, going 1-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch. Adrian Del Castillo, Ryan Bliss, AJ Vukovich were all hitless, but managed to walk and steal a base.

Luke Albright had a very impressive start, pitching six innings of shutout baseball, with just three hits allowed, no walks, and six strikeouts. Andrew Saalfrank struck out one in scoreless inning of work in the seventh. Marcos Tineo pitched the eighth inning, and gave up a lead off single to the first batter. Tineo struck out the next batter he faced for the first out of the inning. Adrian Del Castillo managed to throw the runner out trying to steal second for the second out of the inning. Unfortunately, Tineo then allowed a solo homer to the next batter, giving the Hops a 1-0 deficit. Tineo allowed a triple to the next batter, but got a fly out to end the inning. Jose Santamaria allowed two more runs in the ninth on three hits.

Liam Norris started the day's longest game and pitched 3.2 scoreless innings, struck out five, with just one hit and a walk allowed. Eric Mendez pitched a scoreless inning, though he did allow a hit and two walks. Jose Alcantara pitched 1⁄ 3 of an inning, walked a batter, and struck out a batter for his only out. Peniel Otano pitched four innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits. Otano allowed both runs when he entered the game in the sixth inning, but settled down after that, and struck out five without issuing a walk.

David Sanchez pitched the tenth and allowed just the ghost runner to score, despite two walks, a hit by pitch, and a wild pitch. Junior Mieses pitched a scoreless eleventh inning, before allowing the ghost runner to score in the twelfth. Mieses struck out four, with a hit and a wild pitch allowed. Pitching the 13th was second baseman Jean Walters, who had entered the game as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the 11th inning, and scored the tying run as the ghost runner in the bottom of the 12th. He pitched a perfect 1-2-3 13th inning; Walters got a fly out double play for the first two outs, then a ground out to earn the win after the offense walked it off.

The game was scoreless until Visalia scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Oscar Santos hit a one out double, Sheng-Ping Chen walked, and J.J. D’orazio singled to load the bases. Channy Ortiz hit a sac fly, scoring Santos to make the score 1-0. Rancho Cucamonga answered back with two more runs in the top of the sixth to make the score 2-1. Visalia scored a run to tie the game back up in the bottom of the eighth, after Deyvison De Los Santos reached on an error, advanced to second on a single, then third on a force out at second, and scored on a wild pitch.

In the top of the 10th, ghost runner WIlderd Patino advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a Jordan Lawler single. As mentioned earlier, in the bottom of the 12th, Jean Walters started at second as the ghost runner, and advanced to third on a balk. A ground out to third, and a groundout to short later, Deyvison De Los Santos singled, scoring Walters. In the bottom of the thirteenth, Glenallen Hill Jr started at second, and after an intentional walk to Junior Franco, was able to score the winning run on a Juan Batista single, thanks to a throwing error by pitcher Joan Valdez.