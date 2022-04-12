Snake Bytes: 4/12 - Phoenix, we have a problem

Arizona Diamondbacks News

Nick Piecoro/AZ Central: Diamondbacks scratch pitcher Zac Gallen from scheduled start

First SMH injury of the year goes to Zac Gallen, who will delayed a few days due to sustaining a cut on his right thumb. Madison Bumgarner and Merrill Kelly will now pitch in the 2-game series against the Houston Astros.

Injuries

Steve Adams/MLB Trade Rumors: White Sox Place Lucas Giolito, A.J. Pollock on Injured List

Here is my shocked face. A.J. Pollock is out with a hamstring strain, for his yearly IL stint, retroactive to April 10th.

Anthony Franco/MLB Trade Rumors: Blue Jays select Tyler Heineman, place Danny Jansen on Injured List

Heineman had a brief with the organization in 2019, although he’s probably going to be the backup in Toronto while Jansen is out with left side soreness.

MLB News

James Fegan and Nick Groke/The Athletic: MLB Power Rankings (4/11)

I usually don’t give two craps about this type of content, but with no games in the organization yesterday I’ll list it. D-backs rank 28th out of 30.

Steve Adams/MLB Trade Rumors: Reds to Promote Nick Lodolo

Reds pretty much announced that Lodolo made the team out of Spring, this move just makes it a done deal. Him and Greene could be an interesting 1-2 punch for a rebuilding Reds club down the road.

Steve Adams/MLB Trade Rumors: Lerner Family to “Explore” Possibility of Selling Nationals

This could be interesting for the next owner, as the Nationals have a lot of deferred payments set up between Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, and Stephen Strasburg. I guess that’s the price to pay for a World Series.

Steve Adams/MLB Trade Rumors: Braves Select Bryce Elder, DFA Chadwick Tromp

Elder will be one of the first players from the 2020 Draft to reach the majors. He was a nice 2nd round find for them and had vaulted to AA by the end of last year. Elder projects to be a reliable innings eater in the middle of their rotation.