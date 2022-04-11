Snake Bytes 04/11 - Another Off Day

Diamondbacks News

New season, same bullshit, the Diamondbacks looked hopeless against the Padres except for a ninth inning in the season opener.

Shout out to DbacksNick for watching the game and writing a quick but entertaining piece on how bad the D-Backs were in yesterday’s game.

“Don’t let the score fool ya...oh no”

Writes Nick Piecoro: He [Lovollo, DBE] then proceeded to comment on a pitching staff that couldn’t throw the ball over the plate. He termed his team’s defense “unacceptable.” And he described his offense as having “staggered through” the first several innings of the game.

Steve Gilbert quotes: “We’re talking about everything under the sun right now,” Lovullo said. “We’ll figure some things out. We’ve got a lot to talk about, and not just in that one area. This team did not play good baseball today.”

...Only today, Torey???

Everyone forgets that there was one man that had every reason to be happy: Cooper Hummel hit his first home run:

“I can’t say that it was on my mind that at-bat, but there’s plenty of times I’ve sat at home and thought about it and thought how cool it would have been to have my first hit be a home run,” Hummel told reporters postgame. “It’s more surreal than when I visualized it.”

“I don’t know”, said Lovullo when asked by reporters, “is it a problem? He is always injured.”

The Padres should start seasons against the Diamondbacks every year. And lately they have, winning three of four out of the gate for the third straight time. It’s the early gift that keeps on giving. [...] The offensively challenged Snakes offered far too little resistance.

Around The MLB

The Padres rotation can carry them without Tatis. Through one series, the Padres are 3-1 and should actually be 4-0. Four starts with just two runs allowed in 22 innings (0.82 ERA). They only gave up six hits! Of course, the reality is the Diamondbacks are a terrible team and showed it, save for that late comeback in the first game.

We have a simple rule of thumb: if it’s notable when you haven’t been no-hit through five innings, then you deserve a spot here as a loser. It’s going to be a long year for the Diamondbacks and their fans if the first weekend was any indication (Arizona was no-hit in the first six innings of both of its first two games vs. San Diego). We just hope the D-Backs can continue to avoid the indignity of being no-hit for the rest of the season.

The Houston Astros unveiled their “Space City” unis and ESPN took advantage to rank all City Connect uniforms that, in general, all showed a huge lack of creativity. I mean, what the heck is Wrigleyville? I understand where it comes from, but I cannot imagine teams from Paris sporting a “Eiffel Towerville” or Berlin a “Berlin Wall City” slogan on whatever uniform ... “Let’s go Thames Central Side, yey mate!!!”

This year international players make up 28.2% of all MLB opening day rosters. The Dominican Republic has the highest number of MLB players with 99, followed by Venezuela (67) and Cuba (23). Rounding out the list are Puerto Rico (16); Mexico (13); Canada (12); Colombia (10, its highest total ever); Japan (7); Panama (6); Curaçao (5); South Korea (4); the Bahamas (3, marking its first time ever with multiple players); Aruba (1); Australia (1); Brazil (1); Germany (1); Honduras (1); the Netherlands (1); Nicaragua (1); Taiwan (1); and the U.S. Virgin Islands (1).

Across The Pacific

The most dominant performance by a pitcher in Japanese pro baseball history had to be seen to be believed. Not only did Roki Sasaki throw just the 16th perfect game in the Japan leagues on Sunday afternoon, he did it at a record-setting age of 20 years 5 months with a record-tying 19 strikeouts — including a record 13 in a row.

It was the first perfect game in Japan pro baseball in 28 years. Sasaki needed just 105 pitches and hit over 100mph with his fastball.

A name to remember.

Millions of kids were in complete shock as Barkley the Cat lost his head while throwing out the first ceremonial pitch. It was the third time in history a Cat mascot lost its head, adding even more arguments to the “dog over cat”-discussion.