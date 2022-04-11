Meme Monday 4/11: Offensive Offense

After an amazing opening day walk off by Seth Beer, I truly felt the Diamondbacks could win the opening series, or at least split it with the Padres. It was clear after game 2 that the offense was not ready to play in the bigs, and clear after game 3 that the bullpen would be taxed. Enter game 4 and you get Carson Kelly pitching the 9th of a 1-10 Padres blowout. My drywall cannot handle rage of this magnitude. At least we can laugh, so let’s check out some memes. Share yours in the comments below.

Found Memes:

My Memes: