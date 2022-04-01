Spring Gameday Thread, #16: D-backs 6, Cubs 0; #17 D-backs @ Guardians)

D-backs line-up

Daulton Varsho, CF Ketel Marte, 2B David Peralta, LF Christian Walker, 1B Pavin Smith, RF Matt Davidson, DH Drew Ellis, 3B Sergio Alcantara, SS Jose Herrera, C

+ LHP Madison Bumgarner, RHP Ian Kennedy, LHP Kyle Nelson, RHP Sean Poppen, LHP Miguel Aguilar

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made 3 roster moves and have 39 players in camp (including injured list players).

Optioned to Triple-A Reno:

LHP Kyle Nelson

RHP Matt Peacock

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

RHP Dan Straily

There endeth the Straily experiment. He had thrown more innings than any other player this spring, and had struck out a dozen over his 9.1 innings. However, he had also allowed 13 hits, including four home-runs, plus three walks and two hit batters. Straily just hadn’t looked very impressive, so this wasn’t a difficult decision to make. However, I would not be against him being seen at some point in the season, the need for depth being what it is. But he’ll need to show rather better results if he’s to get the call.

This game is radio only, on ESPN 620 AM. There doesn’t appear to be any local coverage of the night-cap over in Goodyear, so I’ll likely just update this one with the line-up, etc. a bit nearer the time.

Hopefully the nightcap will go as swimmingly as the afternoon’s game did. The win allowed the team to move their spring record above .500, at 8-7-1. At the time of writing (5:30 pm), there hasn’t been a D-backs line-up posted yet. I’ll hold fire until six before updating, and see what turns up. I do know LHP Tyler Gilbert is the scheduled starter, with others who may potentially appear including RHP J.B. Wendelken, LHP Can Booser, LHP Tommy Henry, RHP Jeff Bain, RHP Blake Rogers and RHP Kei-Wei Lin. Ah, here we go...

