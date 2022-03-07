Bruteside Chats: Baseball on the Ropes

Welcome to the latest Bruteside Chat. In today’s episode, Patrick, Matt, and NikT discuss the latest negotiations between the owners and the MLBPA - things are not looking good at all. Aside from MLB there are other forms of sports entertainment that we as fans can spend our money on, like ASU baseball, the Phoenix Suns, and more. What do you plan to spend your hard earned dollars on as the lockout drags on? All of that and more in the latest Bruteside Chat. Thanks for watching.