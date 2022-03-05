Snake Bytes: 3/5 - Everything Sucks

Rule 5 Draft in Danger of Cancellation

It seems the Arizona Diamondbacks might not even be able to win for losing. Multiple teams are pressing for this year’s Rule 5 draft to be cancelled entirely. While the Diamondbacks nailed it the first time they had the #1 pick, the second time that happened, they were selecting from one of the worst draft pools of the last 30 years. Now, when they are selecting second (only because Baltimore somehow stunk even worse in the COVID-shortened 2020), they may lose out on the pick entirely, waiting for 2023 before they can add to their much improved but decidedly disrupted farm system.

Players Starting Fund for Affected Workers

Locked-out Major League Baseball players are starting a $1 million fund to support workers impacted by canceled games.

Lockout Progress Means Getting Priorities Straight

MLB, Rob Manfred, the MLBPA, Tony Clark, and the MLBPA Executive Committee all have different priorities. This isn’t helping matters.

Collegiate Kalamazoo Growlers Ban Manfred for Life

If only teams that actually mattered to the sport in a big way could/would do this as well.

RELEASE: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has been given a lifetime ban from Growlers games.



"The Growlers stand strong in their belief that fun is the key to baseball. Rob Manfred stands in direct opposition to these beliefs."



Official Statement: pic.twitter.com/FP7dYQk7Ws — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) March 4, 2022

You know things aren’t going well when the almost always silent Mike Trout is speaking out publicly about the business side of the game.