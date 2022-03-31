 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Spring Gameday Thread, #15: D-backs vs. Padres

A further thinning of the roster herd.

By Jim McLennan
/ new
Colorado Rockies Spring Training Game vs Chicago White Sox

D-backs line-up

  1. Daulton Varsho, C
  2. David Peralta, LF
  3. Christian Walker, 1B
  4. Matt Davidson, DH
  5. Josh Rojas, 3B
  6. Pavin Smith, RF
  7. Jake McCarthy, CF
  8. Jake Hager, 2B
  9. Geraldo Perdomo, SS
    + RHP Luke Weaver, RHP Humberto Castellanos, LHP Joe Mantiply

Roster moves

Optioned to Triple-A Reno:

  • LHP Caleb Baragar
  • INF Drew Ellis
  • RHP Luis Frias

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

  • RHP Keynan Middleton
  • OF Alek Thomas

Well, there goes the thought of Thomas surging onto the Opening Day roster. He did get a good look - at 29 PA, he’s seen more than any other D-back this spring. But a line of .222/.276/.296, as well as the fact that he’s another left-handed bat, something the Arizona outfield is not lacking, probably led to this decision. But I’ve a feeling it may well not be long before we see him back up. Otherwise, with a shorter spring training, I think it could be quite late before decisions are made. The D-backs still have 42 players in camp, which feels a lot, considering Opening Day is now just a week away. They likely want to get as many looks at the contenders as possible.

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...