Spring Gameday Thread, #15: D-backs vs. Padres

D-backs line-up

Daulton Varsho, C David Peralta, LF Christian Walker, 1B Matt Davidson, DH Josh Rojas, 3B Pavin Smith, RF Jake McCarthy, CF Jake Hager, 2B Geraldo Perdomo, SS

+ RHP Luke Weaver, RHP Humberto Castellanos, LHP Joe Mantiply

Roster moves

Optioned to Triple-A Reno:

LHP Caleb Baragar

INF Drew Ellis

RHP Luis Frias

Reassigned to Minor League camp:

RHP Keynan Middleton

OF Alek Thomas

Well, there goes the thought of Thomas surging onto the Opening Day roster. He did get a good look - at 29 PA, he’s seen more than any other D-back this spring. But a line of .222/.276/.296, as well as the fact that he’s another left-handed bat, something the Arizona outfield is not lacking, probably led to this decision. But I’ve a feeling it may well not be long before we see him back up. Otherwise, with a shorter spring training, I think it could be quite late before decisions are made. The D-backs still have 42 players in camp, which feels a lot, considering Opening Day is now just a week away. They likely want to get as many looks at the contenders as possible.