Spring Gameday Thread, #15: D-backs vs. Padres

D-backs line-up
- Daulton Varsho, C
- David Peralta, LF
- Christian Walker, 1B
- Matt Davidson, DH
- Josh Rojas, 3B
- Pavin Smith, RF
- Jake McCarthy, CF
- Jake Hager, 2B
- Geraldo Perdomo, SS
+ RHP Luke Weaver, RHP Humberto Castellanos, LHP Joe Mantiply
Roster moves
Optioned to Triple-A Reno:
- LHP Caleb Baragar
- INF Drew Ellis
- RHP Luis Frias
Reassigned to Minor League camp:
- RHP Keynan Middleton
- OF Alek Thomas
Well, there goes the thought of Thomas surging onto the Opening Day roster. He did get a good look - at 29 PA, he’s seen more than any other D-back this spring. But a line of .222/.276/.296, as well as the fact that he’s another left-handed bat, something the Arizona outfield is not lacking, probably led to this decision. But I’ve a feeling it may well not be long before we see him back up. Otherwise, with a shorter spring training, I think it could be quite late before decisions are made. The D-backs still have 42 players in camp, which feels a lot, considering Opening Day is now just a week away. They likely want to get as many looks at the contenders as possible.
