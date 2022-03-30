Spring Gameday Thread, #14: D-backs @ Rockies

D-backs line-up

Daulton Varsho, LF Ketel Marte, 2B David Peralta, LF Christian Walker, 1B Josh Rojas, 3B Carson Kelly, C Seth Beer, DH Alek Thomas, CF Sergio Alcantara, SS

+ RHP Zac Gallen, LHP Caleb Smith, RHP Mark Melancon, RHP Ian Kennedy, LHP Joe Mantiply, RHP J.B. Wendelken

Be interesting to see how many pitches Gallen throws this afternoon, in his first Cactus League outing. With one more start before Opening Day, it seems unlikely he’ll be stretched out far enough for a rotation spot at the start of the season, though we don’t know how much he has been throwing “behind the scenes”. There was news today that both Nick Ahmed and outfielder Jordan Luplow will miss Opening Day, with a shoulder issue and a strained oblique respectively. The latter is unexpected. In spring, Luplow had hit .250/.333/.563 for a .896 OPS and definitely seemed in the mix for a roster spot. As one of the few other right-handed OF options, Cooper Hummel could be the main beneficiary.

ESPN 620 AM is the broadcast partner for this one, but Jack will be back with an eye-witness recap and more on the Ahmed and Luplow situations after the game.