Brute Squad BBQ Episode 1: Smoke Queso Dip

Hello my fellow Pitters and Brutes! Nik here in what is my first real, intentional, contribution to the content here on the Snakepit! You may recall previous videos of mine on the topics of bbq and relief pitching. Well I’m pleased to say, that because absolutely NO ONE demanded it, I will now be contributing a monthly video on my second favorite activity. Maybe it’s my third favorite. I don’t know, I’ve never really ranked my hobbies, but I really do enjoy grilling. Anyhoot, below you will find my video on what is my personal favorite dish to bring to any gathering, smoked queso dip. Please enjoy, and let us all know if you have a twist on this popular recipe!

Basic ingredients –

1 x 32 oz block of Velveeta “cheese”

1 x 8 oz block of cream cheese

1 x 8 oz bag of Monterey Jack cheese shredded

2 cans of Rotel diced tomatoes and green chiles, partially drained

1 x 4 oz can diced jalapeno, more if you want it spicier

1 x 12 oz can Cream of Mushroom soup

Approximately 1 lb cooked meat of your choice, obviously optional if you’re a vegetarian for some God forsaken reason.

