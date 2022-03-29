Spring Gameday Thread, #13: D-backs @ Cubs

D-backs line-up

Ketel Marte, 2B Pavin Smith, RF Cooper Hummel, LF Seth Beer, 1B Matt Davidson, 3B Jake McCarthy, DH Alek Thomas, CF Geraldo Perdomo, SS Jose Herrera, C

+ RHP Zach Davies, RHP Dan Straily, LHP Oliver Perez, LHP Caleb Baragar, LHP Kyle Nelson, RHP Keegan Curtis, RHP Brett de Geus, RHP Sean Poppen, RHP Mitch Stumpo

It’s our first chance to look at Davies, and with convenient timing, Makakilo wrote about our new pitcher just this morning. Seems likely he’ll be part of the Opening Day roster, especially with Zac Gallen being behind the curve, so keen to see what he brings. Last year was definitely an “off” one, with an ERA+ of 74, compared to 114 across the previous six seasons, so it seems the D-backs are betting on that being an aberration, rather than the new normal for Davies. Getting the walks down and the strikeouts up are probably key, so that’s something to look for this afternoon. The game is on Bally Sports Arizona, albeit using the Cubs broadcast.