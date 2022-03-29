Snake Bytes: 3/29 - LA Beaten

Local Links

[The Athletic] Zach Buchanan’s Roster Projection 3.0

Buchanan has Luke Weaver making the rotation, Seth Beer making the roster as a 1B/DH, and Pavin Smith in the outfield in his 28-man roster projection. Nick Ahmed is on the roster with rotation hopeful Tyler Gilbert starting in the bullpen.

[dbacks.com] Drey Jameson hits 100 MPH

“Right-hander Drey Jameson, ranked as the sixth-best prospect in the D-backs’ system per MLB Pipeline, got his first taste of Cactus League action Monday against the Dodgers and certainly made an impression. The 24-year-old got the save by pitching the final two innings and struck out three while allowing one hit — a solo homer. But what stood out was the fact that he hit triple digits on the radar gun multiple times.”

See it here:

MLB Moves

[MLB Trade Rumors] Twins Sign Chris Archer

“The Twins are adding to the rotation via free agency, announcing agreement with Chris Archer on a one-year deal. The VC Sports Group client reportedly receives a $3.5MM guarantee, consisting of a $2.75MM base salary and a $750K buyout on a $10MM mutual option for the 2023 season. Archer’s 2022 salary can max out at $9.5MM based on starts and/or games with at least three innings pitched, presumably to give him credit for “relief” outings following an opener.”

[MLB Trade Rumors] Phillies Trade Adam Haseley to White Sox

“The White Sox and Phillies are in agreement on a deal sending outfielder Adam Haseley from Philadelphia to Chicago, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (Twitter link). Minor league right-hander McKinley Moore is headed to the Phillies in return, reports Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.”

And I was upset the D-backs drafted Pavin Smith instead of this guy five years ago.