Spring Gameday Thread, #12: D-backs vs. Dodgers

D-backs line-up

Carson Kelly, C Daulton Varsho, CF Christian Walker, 1B Jordan Luplow, RF David Peralta, LF Josh Rojas, SS Drew Ellis, 3B Pavin Smith, DH Jake Hager, 2B

+ RHP Corbin Martin, RHP Sean Poppen, RHP Ian Kennedy, RHP Noe Ramirez, RHP J.B. Wendelken, RHP Keynan Middleton

Our first look at the Evil Empire this afternoon, and the Dodgers sent up Clayton Kershaw, the pitcher having re-signed with them on a one year, $17 million plus incentives contract. The D-backs will be hoping for further proof that Corbin Martin can put a difficult 2021 season behind him. With Zac Gallen’s status for the early schedule uncertain, there does seem to be a spot potentially open behind Madison Bumgarner, Merrill Kelly, Luke Weaver and recent signing Zach Davies. However, there are alternatives, including Taylor Widener and Tyler Gilbert, so Torey Lovullo will have some decisions to make. This game will be available on your wireless listening device, through ESPN Radio 620.